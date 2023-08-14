Internet in Tears as Man Reacts to Pregnancy After 16 Years of Infertility

A video of a husband finding out that his wife is pregnant after more than a decade of trying to conceive has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which contains swearing, was posted four days ago by user Michelle Temprell (@mrstemps) and has received more than 1.8 million views.

A caption shared with the post reads: "Telling my husband we are pregnant after 16 years of trying and gave up as we thought it would never ever happen."

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), mentioned here, is one of the most common causes of female infertility, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Infertility is the failure to get pregnant after a year or more of regular unprotected sex.

A woman kisses a smiling man on the cheek as they both hold one end of a pregnancy test stick. A video of a wife telling her husband that she's pregnant after they've been trying to conceive for 16 years has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Women with PCOS are often "insulin resistant... increasing their risk for type 2 diabetes." They also have "higher levels of androgens (male hormones that females also have), which can stop eggs from being released (ovulation)," the CDC says.

The condition affects 6 to 12 percent (as many as 5 million) of women in the U.S. who are of reproductive age. However, the lifelong health condition continues far beyond the child-bearing years, and women with PCOS can develop serious health problems, the CDC adds.

Infertility is a global health issue affecting 186 million people, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). In the U.S., 19 percent of heterosexual women aged 15 to 49 years with no prior births are infertile, while 26 percent have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term, according to the CDC.

The WHO says that infertility may occur as a result of factors relating to either or both women and men, and may be unexplained.

The footage in the latest viral video from England shows a man sitting in a car being handed a paper bag. He rips it open to find a couple of pregnancy test sticks inside.

Removing his glasses for a moment, the man is seen taking another look at the test kits before later shouting "Never!"

The man is seen nearly frozen, staring at the person who handed him the bag, as a whimpering voice is heard in the background saying "Yes."

The camera is seen shaking as the man gets closer to the camera before backing away as crying continues in the background. He is seen saying "F****** hell" and looking at the test kits once again before the clip ends.

Several TikTok users were moved to tears by the pregnancy reveal and overjoyed for the couple in the viral clip.

AngiePangie0506 posted: "Aww I'm over the moon for you both. Your husband's reaction was priceless!"

User phoebe.burbridge17 wrote: "omg [oh my god] congratulations! love how he took his glasses off to see better."

Vicky Southall commented: "I've never been so happy for complete strangers, congratulations to you both."

Asma posted: "I don't think iv ever watched a TikTok and cried for complete strangers, I'm so so happy for you both."

User @pammytait wrote: "I love his reaction. Can't believe I'm crying watching a video of a complete stranger. Good luck to you both."

DonnaLovesCrystals commented: "Absolutely thrilled for you both!! A beautiful moment you shared, congratulations."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a pregnancy-related story to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.