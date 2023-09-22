Tears As Stray Dog Is Saved From Being Shot Thanks to Kindhearted Rescuers

The internet has praised a dog rescue who managed to save a stray that was being shot at by people in the streets, giving her a new chance at life.

A post shared on TikTok in August, under the username Gatewaypets, shows the stray pitbull getting rescued by the volunteers, who found her in bad conditions, with gunshot wounds in her ear and a wire wrapped around her neck.

The caption along with the clip explains: "A stray dog had been running loose on the streets, and people were shooting at her. A good samaritan contained her until we could pick her up. She had wire wrapped around her neck. So we had to use bolt cutters to remove it. Now she can finally get neck scratches. Welcome to GPG Lucy!"

The dog rescue also explained: "Every week GPG goes into our community to help pets in need. Today our community stepped up to save a dog from being shot. We are grateful they called us to assist once they contained her."

According to Rescue Dog Home, pit bulls end up in shelters more than any other breed, and they are euthanized in the greatest numbers as well.

"Only one in 600 Pitbulls in shelters will win the lottery and find a forever home. Around 33% of dogs coming into shelters are labeled Pitbulls," their website says.

Each year 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with January 2022, the 24Pet 'Shelter Watch Report' found.

Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 616,000 views and 61,000 likes on the platform.

One user, charmiethorson, commented: "What the hell is wrong with people. For crying out loud. Thank you for saving her." And bann416 said: "I will NEVER understand how people can be so cruel!! thank you guys for saving her." Amie Kristine added: "I swear people disgust me! Thank you for helping this baby!!!"

