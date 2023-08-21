U.S.

Ted Cruz Duped by Fake Shark Photo Amid Tropical Storm Hilary

By
U.S. Ted Cruz Los Angeles Hoaxes Sharks

Senator Ted Cruz on Monday appeared to be fooled by an image of a shark swimming through flood waters on a roadway that was falsely described as having been taken in Los Angeles amid Tropical Storm Hilary.

Hilary became the first tropical storm in 84 years to make landfall in Southern California on Sunday evening, dropping heavy amounts of rainfall throughout Monday morning. As well as shattering daily rainfall records in parts of Los Angeles and the deserts of southeastern California, the storm also sparked a wave of jokes, with users sharing outlandish images and claiming that they were the result of Hilary.

One such hoax, shared by a user called "Big Cat" on X, formerly Twitter, featured an image of a flooded roadway with a shark swimming in the water, taken from a vehicle's driver-side window: "Friend of mine out in LA just took this picture on the 405 [freeway]. And yes, all news and media outlets you have permission to use this. Wild."

Ted Cruz Speaks on Title 42
Texas Senator Ted Cruz speaks in Washington, D.C., on May 3, 2023. Cruz was mocked online after falling for a fake photo of a shark swimming down the street during Tropical Storm Hilary. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

As was later pointed out in a community note that the image is a longtime fake, as verified by Snopes, with the shark originating in a 2005 photograph of a kayaker. The hoax image first began circulating in 2011 after Hurricane Irene hit Puerto Rico, and has reemerged intermittently online over the years, usually in the wake of major cities hit by hurricanes.

Despite this, the image seemed to fool at least one prominent figure on Monday: Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who reposted the photo and wrote simply: "Holy crap."

A bit later, the Republican senator posted again to say that he learned the photo was a joke and urged people in the storm's path to stay safe nevertheless. He wrote: "I'm told this is a joke. In LA, you never know... And everyone please stay safe from the storm or otherwise."

In the wake of his report, a number of other X users mocked Cruz for seeming to fall for what they considered to be an old trick.

"Ted Cruz just fell for Twitter's oldest hoax: the shark on the highway," journalist Ben Collins wrote on X. "This is the first time Hurricane Shark had ever visited California," hurricane expert Zach Covey wrote in his own post, with a more playful tone. "From what I hear, he's on his way to Santa Monica pier!"

"I'm told you're a joke," the official account for the anti-MAGA Republicans Against Trump group read, taking a more barbed approach.

Newsweek reached out to Los Angeles city officials for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC