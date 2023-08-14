Ted Cruz Says Joe Biden Should 'Share Cell' With Hunter in Prison

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said President Joe Biden should "share a cell" with his son Hunter Biden as more findings are released by the House.

Speaking with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Cruz said the "evidence is growing and growing" that Hunter Biden sold "official favors from his father Joe Biden."

His comments came as the Republican-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee released new evidence this week alleging that Hunter Biden and his business associates received millions of dollars from foreign oligarchs and sources while his father was vice president under Barack Obama.

"Bribery is paying someone something of value in exchange for an official favor. Joe Biden has confessed to it in a video interview," Cruz said after Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley released an FD-1023 document containing a confidential FBI informant's unverified claim that the Biden family made a Ukrainian oligarch pay them $10 million. Newsweek has been unable to verify that any such video exists.

Senator Ted Cruz speaks during a business hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Cruz said President Joe Biden should "share a cell" with his son, Hunter Biden, as more findings are released by the House. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"He said he went to Ukraine," Cruz added. "He held hostage a billion dollars in U.S. loan guarantees and demanded of the Ukrainian government: 'Fire the prosecutor that is investigating Burisma and investigating the oligarch.'

"The only question was, did they pay $10 million for him to do so? If that is the case, Joe Biden is guilty of bribery, Hunter is guilty of selling, bribes, selling official favors from his father."

Cruz continued his analysis of the situation, saying the president "should be impeached, he should be removed from office, he should be prosecuted, and he should go to prison and he should share a cell with Hunter for corrupting the Government of the United States."

The committee said that in 2014, Hunter Biden and former business partner Devon Archer received significant sums of money from Yelena Baturina, a Russian billionaire and former first lady of Moscow. There are also indications that Kenes Rakishev, an oligarch from Kazakhstan, may have been involved in purchasing a car valued at $140,000 for Hunter Biden.

"During Joe Biden's vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as 'the brand' to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine," Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer said. "It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself.

"It's clear Joe Biden knew about his son's business dealings and allowed himself to be 'the brand' sold to enrich the Biden family while he was vice president of the United States. The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail and obtain witness testimony to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised or corrupt, and our national security is threatened."

The committee has identified more than $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Biden family and their business associates, according to its website.

Earlier memos made public by the committee, including the one disclosed on Wednesday, have not revealed any direct engagement of the then-vice president in his son's business transactions, nor have they presented proof of Biden benefiting financially from those agreements. The memos also do not indicate any policy modifications enacted as a result of the transactions.