Ted Cruz's Senate Future Could Be in Peril

Ted Cruz faces "nontrivial" odds of being voted out of office in 2024, according to one U.S. politics expert, speaking after Democratic Representative Colin Allred announced he is bidding for the seat on Monday.

Cruz has served as the junior senator from Texas since 2013 and was re-elected in 2020 when he beat Democrat Beto O'Rourke by nearly six points.

Republicans are hoping to capture the Senate in 2024, after failing to do so in the November 2022 midterm elections. To achieve this they must flip two seats, or just one if they also win the presidential election, which would give the GOP the vice president's tie-breaking vote.

Allred announced he is hoping to challenge Cruz with a video posted on social media, in which he said: "We don't have to be embarrassed by our senator. We can get a new one."

Texas Senator Ted Cruz speaks about the Title 42 immigration policy on May 3, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Cruz is facing a 2024 challenge for his Senate seat from Democrat Colin Allred, a House Representative and former NFL player. Kevin Dietsch/GETTY

In 2018 Allred flipped Texas's 32nd congressional district, beating Republican incumbent Pete Sessions by almost seven points. He finished 2022 with a war chest of nearly $2 million, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Thomas Gift, the founding director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London, told Newsweek that Cruz could be in for a tough 2024 contest.

"Based on the 2018 results alone when Cruz just narrowly beat out challenger Beto O'Rouke, it's certainly not a foregone conclusion that Cruz has 2024 in the bag. A victory now may be more precarious given just how much Cruz has aligned himself with Trumpism, making him an even more polarizing figure," Gift said.

"Cruz still has to be considered the favorite, given name recognition, cash, incumbent status, and a major political machine behind him in the RNC (Republican National Committee) that wants to keep one of its most loyal foot soldiers in power. At the same time, his seat is clearly one to watch, with the odds of an upset looking nontrivial."

However, Gift cautioned that, despite some demographic change, Texas remains a Republican state.

"No one should kid themselves," he said. "Despite huge recent growth in major population centers like Austin, the Lone Star State is still solidly red, at least for now. But that doesn't mean Democrats can't win at the state level."

Newsweek reached out to Cruz via email for comment.

Last month, MSNBC broadcast recordings of Cruz discussing how the 2020 presidential election result could be overturned with Maria Bartiromo of Fox News.

The Texas senator suggested setting up a "commission" to look into "credible evidence of fraud that undermines confidence in the electoral results in any given state."

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to insist the 2020 election was stolen from him, though this claim has been repeatedly dismissed in court and by legal experts.