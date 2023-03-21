Ted Lasso's Visit to the White House Descends Into 'Chaos'

A light-hearted moment with the cast of Ted Lasso visiting the White House press briefing room got out of hand as a journalist repeatedly shouted "you're making a mockery of the First Amendment."

The clip of Jason Sudeikis and other members of the TV show's cast stood behind White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre went viral, as they awkwardly waited for the journalist to stop shouting.

The man who shouted during the cast's visit was Today News Africa's chief White House correspondent Simon Ateba, a journalist who has featured frequently on Tucker Carlson Tonight in recent months. During the exchange, Ateba said he was aggrieved that he hadn't been called upon to ask a question for seven months.

Ateba has spoken out against the media attention he's been receiving for his outburst, saying he's been "discriminated against."

A clip, which has been viewed over a million times online, sees Jean-Pierre attempt to introduce the waiting guests, Ted Lasso's Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Toheeb Jimoh. Before she could do so, Ateba started shouting.

"No, no, no, we're not doing this. We're not doing this," Jean-Pierre said attempting to speak over Ateba.

"You are discriminating against some people in the briefing room, and I'm saying this is the U.S.A. This is not China. This is not Russia. What you are doing you are making a mockery of the First Amendment." Other people in the room called for "decorum" but Ateba continued, "It's been seven months, you've not called on me [...] I'm saying that's not right."

Jean-Pierre turned to the Ted Lasso cast and said, "fun times. Welcome guys." When the shouting eventually died down, a person off camera apologized to the guests, but they shrugged off the disturbance.

I was on @TuckerCarlson Tonight to help protect the first amendment pic.twitter.com/DW23mfd8sI — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 21, 2023

Ateba made headlines in a number of outlets for his interruption, and he fought back at a select few on Twitter. "It was never my intention to rock any appearance," he wrote on Twitter on Monday in response to a New York Post article. "For seven months, I believed that America is not a dictatorship like everywhere else. I attended all the briefings. They discriminated against me, never credentialed me to attend even, always turned me down, didn't respond to my emails, never called on me. They disrespected me."

Ateba was called a "gadfly reporter" by the Daily Beast, which Ateba called "another hit job." In his response to this article he said, "I sent emails with questions, I raised my hands, I went to the press office to meet, they disrespected me. I was left with no option but to speak louder to get my voice heard. I used words." Speaking in his own defense against a Daily Mail article about him, Ateba also wrote, "I am not a fool who goes to the briefing room to yell a question."

He later appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News and on NEWSMAX with Jenn Pellegrino. Journalist Benny Johnson shared the clips of Ateba shouting in the press room on Twitter, calling the exchange "chaos" with a fire and laughing face emoji.

Senior adviser to former President Donald Trump Stephen Miller mocked the moment on Twitter. "Jean-Pierre can't take his questions because apparently she must get to the urgent matter of promoting the newest season of a streaming TV series," he wrote on Monday.

Had a wide-ranging discussion about the importance of mental health with some folks from an English soccer team.



You’ll see video of it soon. pic.twitter.com/8ehCmsW4WJ — President Biden (@POTUS) March 20, 2023

The cast of Ted Lasso was visiting the White House in aid of mental health awareness. President Joe Biden had teased the visit on Sunday by sharing an image of the "Believe" poster from the show, taped above the entrance to the Oval Office. The president later sat down with the Ted Lasso cast for a "wide-ranging discussion about the importance of mental health."

Multi Emmy Award-winning British-based soccer comedy Ted Lasso Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV+. The show is often praised for having a positive outlook, and a big theme for Season 2 on the show featured the main character, Ted Lasso, battle with his own mental health issues becoming public.

Speaking to the press in the White House press briefing room, Sudeikis said it's a universal issue. "No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all probably—I assume, we all know someone who has or had been that someone ourselves actually, that's struggled, that's felt isolated, that's felt anxious, that has felt alone. [...] It's actually one of the many things, that believe it or not, that we all have in common as human beings."