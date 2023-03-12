'Ted Lasso' Cast Reveals Key Detail That's Different in Season 3

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is a big, epic, movie-like flurry of extended episodes, according to the cast and creators.

Ted Lasso and the players of A.F.C. Richmond make their long-anticipated return to Apple TV+, in what could be "the best" yet. Setting it apart from the previous seasons, the new season is longer than any other before it.

There had been rumors that Season 3 would be the show's last, but the team behind the scenes have become more coy about the future of the show, leaving things up in the air for now.

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein and the rest of the Ted Lasso favorites are back for Season 3.

Ahead of the launch, Newsweek spoke to Hunt, Goldstein and Mohammed to get their take on the new episodes.

"It's a big one. It's big. It's a big season," Goldstein, who plays the former player with a thawed heart, Roy Kent, told Newsweek. Not just referring to the elongated episode lengths, he continued: "All the stakes are very high for all the characters you have grown to love and are invested in, everything matters. It's big. Jason showed us some episodes the other day and 'this is big. It's like a movie.'"

"It's the best out of all three seasons, in my opinion," Mohammed told Newsweek. He's endured a different journey on the cast, as his character Nate Shelley provoked a big reaction from the Ted Lasso fanbase after his betrayal at the end of Season 2. The backlash was so strong it even prompted Mohammed to address his character's arc on Twitter.

Despite that, he's looking forward to the upcoming season of the show. "Like almost all Ted Lasso episodes, it manages to find that real sweet spot in terms of delivering on comedy but also dramatic storytelling and an emotional storytelling as well. Season 3 does that and then some," Mohammed said.

"Where Season 2 upped the game in terms of taking our expectations and superseding them, I think Season 3 does that as well." Since Nate the Great is now manager at West Ham, he wasn't involved in a lot of the goings on at the Racecourse ground. "Because there's so much which obviously I wasn't on set for for the other characters storylines, I'm so excited about seeing it play out.

"Honestly think it's the best of the three. I feel very proud and very grateful to be a part of it," he added.

Brendan Hunt has been a part of the Ted Lasso brand for almost a decade now, appearing in the NBC Sports commercial that the Ted Lasso character is based on. As well as playing the dutiful Coach Beard, he's also a co-creator, executive producer and writer on Ted Lasso.

"Season 3 is my favorite season we've ever done," Hunt told Newsweek. "It's been a pleasure to go through the post process because, like so much of it, we shot so long ago, and I was like 'oh, right, we did that. Oh cool.' Everybody from the writers, to the cast, to the designers, to the crew, just brought it and hopefully people dig it."

Season 3 is set to be the biggest yet in a literal sense. With 12 episodes guaranteed from the start, each one clocks in at least 45 minutes each.

The first episode drops on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 15, with each new episode dropping weekly thereafter until the finale on May 31, 2023.