Ted Cruz Saying Smoking Is 'Your Damn Choice' Causes Stir Online

Sen. Ted Cruz has caused a stir online after saying smoking is a person's own "damn choice."

The Texas Republican made the comment in response to a New York Post report that said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration had conducted a survey seeking opinions about a complete ban on the sale of tobacco products in the state.

Cruz shared the newspaper's tweet about the article, and wrote that Democrats "are nanny-state authoritarians."

He added: "Personally, I don't smoke cigarettes, but if you choose to do so, it's your damn choice!"

His choice of words prompted a backlash, with many calling Cruz a hypocrite for not taking the same stance when it comes to abortion, marijuana legalization, and other issues.

"Now do uteruses," progressive commentator Brian Taylor Cohen replied to Cruz's tweet.

"Aren't you guys pushing a national abortion ban? Might want to sit this one out," Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas tweeted.

"This is rich," tweeted author Ellen Hopkins in response.

"Hey @tedcruz .... Y'all Repubs are telling us what we can read; do with our bodies; who we can love; that our kids have to have bible stories in their classrooms, but history must be whitewashed.... nanny-state authoritarians? The projection is off the charts."

Hopkins's books are among the most banned in the U.S., according to PEN America.

"Your body, your choice, right? Unless you're trans, or pregnant, or a student in public school, or a marijuana user, or a POC existing in public," Caitlin Moore tweeted. "Go home, Ted, literally no one likes you."

Another Twitter user wrote: "Republicans across the US are telling kids which books they can read, telling teachers what parts of history or human sexuality they can discuss, telling women they must give birth to unwanted babies, and banning drag shows. But, sure, it's the democrats who are nanny-staters."

US Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, speaks during the 2023 Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 2, 2023. His tweet about smoking has led to a backlash online. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Cruz previously prompted anger on Twitter after using the hashtag #YourBodyYourChoice, a slogan often used by advocates for abortion rights, in a 2021 tweet in support of basketball players who reportedly refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Texan celebrated the Supreme Court's overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling last year, calling it "nothing short of a massive victory for life."

Roe's fall led to abortion being banned with no exceptions for rape or incest in Cruz's home state.

In 2021, Texas enacted a controversial law that empowers private citizens to sue abortion providers and those who assist anyone seeking an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.