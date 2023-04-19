Teen Trying to Get Sweater Back From Dead Classmate's Family Backed Online

Redditors are supporting a teenager who had reached out online for their opinion on whether he should ask his deceased classmate's family to return a sweater the boy once borrowed.

The teenager explained in a post on the Am I The A****** (AITA) subreddit that he had loaned the classmate one of his favorite sweaters shortly before they were tragically killed in a car accident, and now he's unsure if it would be inappropriate for him to ask for the item of clothing back.

"Almost three weeks ago, I let a boy in one of my classes at school borrow my sweater. He said he'd give it back to me after his mom did laundry, but unfortunately a few days after this happened he was killed in a bad car accident," the boy wrote online.

"Obviously, I knew it wasn't okay to say anything before his funeral, but now that it's been a couple of weeks I'm wondering if it would be okay to go to his family and ask them for my sweater?"

This stock image shows a family in black, including a young boy, grieving over a casket at a funeral. A teenage Redditor shared that he wants to ask his deceased classmate's family for a sweater that he loaned the boy shortly before his death. Getty Images

He went on to write that he wasn't particularly close with the classmate and didn't know his family, but the item of clothing held sentimental value.

"If it was just any random piece of clothing I wouldn't bother asking at all, but this is a sweater that I got on an important trip and it has the name of the place where I stayed so I do care about getting it back," the teen wrote. "I only let him borrow it because it was an emergency."

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 29 by u/OldPrice6256, the post has been commented on over 750 times with the majority of Redditors agreeing that the boy should ask for his sweater back, but that he should keep in mind that his tone must be sensitive to the family's grief.

One user suggested: "You have to ask in the right way. 'I knew X from school, and was upset to learn what happened. I loaned him a sweater a while ago, and when you get around to going through his things, I'd like to get it back. It holds memories for me. I'm not in a hurry, and understand if you're not ready to do that yet. It looks like Y.'"

"If you knew him well enough to spend an hour or so with his parents, telling them funny stories about their son and letting them talk about him too, go see them. Bring some flowers and/or a homemade meal," another user commented. "Then it will be ok to ask for your sweater back. Let them smell it if he's worn it and it hasn't been washed yet. Do not ask them to wash it for you."

How Can You Help Someone Who Is Grieving?

Clinical pediatric psychologist George F. Blackwell told Newsweek that the Redditor should approach the situation very sensitively, and do what they can to keep their classmate's memory alive.

"People who are grieving are longing for the person who passed away and may fear that others will forget them. Demonstrating that you remember them and are comfortable talking about them can create an opportunity for the grieving person to share some of what they are feeling," Blackwell said.

"Grief is not an Olympic sport; it is an individual experience. Individuals going through grief often experience a wide range of emotions. Each day can be profoundly different. It's important to note that for those that are grieving, some days individuals may feel good, and on other days, they may feel emotionally or physically exhausted," he said.

Blackwell advises that those checking in on grieving individuals should ask them how they are doing at that particular moment. According to the psychologist, it's important to reflect on the present moment and focus on today.

"A great way in which he could show thoughtfulness to the grieving family is to ask 'Is there anything I can do to help you or your family?'" Blackwell said.

Those in mourning may not have enough time or energy to complete practical errands or tasks. So, the Redditor asking his friend's family if they need any assistance with everyday errands could be extremely helpful at a difficult time.

But while it's important to check in on how grieving individuals are feeling, people shouldn't force them into a conversation," Blackwell added.

"Some days, individuals experiencing grief and other hardships may not want to share their feelings or might not have the energy to talk about it," he said. "You can't force someone to open up if they are not in an emotional place to discuss their feelings."

