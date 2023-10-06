Teen Backed for Why She Made Grieving Grandma Cry: 'I Finally Lost It'

A teenager has turned to social media for support following a family argument that left her grandmother in tears.

In a viral Reddit post, u/RoyalMany3627 said her aunt died in a car crash almost two decades ago. Two years later, the poster was born.

"My grandma saw my hair (Red) and begged my parents to name me after my aunt. They agreed. From a young age, I was aware she favored me. It also caused my other cousins to resent me," the 18-year-old wrote.

Growing up was tough for the teenager, as she often felt pressured by her grandmother to be like her aunt. When she refused to take up art or style her hair in a certain way, the grandmother would get upset.

"I complained to my parents and they said that I just bring her comfort," she wrote.

Recently, she revealed her 18th birthday plans, which involved a road trip with some friends. But her grandmother disapproved, she wrote, and all hell broke loose.

"[She] said my aunt would have done a party at home and I finally lost it and said that's because I'm not her, stop trying to make me be your dead daughter, I'm sick of it!

"My grandma started crying and left the room. I immediately felt bad. I got yelled at by family for making my grandma cry and my dad was the only one who looked troubled and stuck up for me and told everyone to leave," she wrote.

Since then, her mother and others have "demanded" that the poster apologize to the grandmother, but she has refused. "Everyone still angry and my grandma hasn't spoken to me either," the poster wrote.

Newsweek discussed the post, which has received 15,600 upvotes, with a registered therapist, Sara Mathews.

"Grandma is projecting a fantasy onto her granddaughter that will, over time, reduce any genuine intimacy and connection between them as Grandma moves further away from reality and granddaughter feels less and less valued for her authentic self," she said.

"Granddaughter may experience plummeting self-esteem, as her only value to her grandma is her resemblance to her late aunt. She will be prone to angry and exasperated outbursts as she desperately tries to be seen and valued for herself," Mathews told Newsweek.

She went on: "Grandma is missing out on any real connection with her granddaughter as she becomes less able to see her for who she really is. This will increase Grandma's sense of loss as she not only avoids dealing with the death of her daughter but damages any real connection she may have had previously with her granddaughter."

Mathews, who is registered with the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy, recommended bereavement counseling for the grandmother. She said this will "help her to begin to face the truth of her daughter's death."

"This might be achieved by encouraging her to recognize differences between her daughter and her granddaughter, supporting memories and reminiscences of her daughter that differentiate her from the granddaughter and reinforce the truth of her daughter's death," she said. "It might be helpful to support Grandma to be aware of feelings her niece may have about the death of her aunt too."

Mathews said most people come to terms with death "bit by bit, with shifts between dealing with the feelings associated with the loss and trying to get on with life as best they can. This is called dual processing."

The grandmother is seeking "a way to avoid painful feelings by projecting a fantasy onto her granddaughter that ultimately a part of her will know is not really true," according to Mathews.

"With support, Grandma can be helped to come to terms with the truth and learn how to remember her daughter with happiness and love as well as sadness that she is no longer alive," she said.

Reddit users were not so understanding. The top comment, which has over 16,000 votes, asked: Do you like your name? You are 18. If you don't like it, it may be time to get a name change. She favors you. It has already damaged your relationships with cousins due to her favoritism. She really thinks you are a replacement daughter, especially since your whole life she has tried to get you to be exactly like her daughter."

Another commenter wrote: "20 years later? Grandma has not grieved and the family is doing her a disservice by forcing you to be the stand in. Grandma needs to face reality and grieve her loss, with a professional grief counselor."

