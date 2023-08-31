U.S.

Teenage Girl Shoots Mother's Fiancé Dead While in Bed—Police

By
U.S. Florida Shooting Gun Violence Domestic violence

A 15-year-old girl in Florida fatally shot her mother's fiancé while he was in bed, according to authorities.

The teenager is being charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred at about 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday at the Essex Pointe Apartments on E Johnson Avenue in Pensacola while the teen's mother and fiancé were lying in bed, local news station WEAR-TV reported. The 35-year-old man was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Gun stock photo
Stock photo of a gun lying on a bed. Authorities in Florida say a teenage girl fatally shot her mother's fiancé while he was in bed and grazed her mother's head. iStock

Sheriff Chip Simmons said investigators are working to determine what prompted the shooting.

The girl allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at her mother, narrowly missed, then struck her mother's fiancé. The mother was grazed in the head by bullets.

"According to the mother, there was no argument, no disturbance," Simmons said. "She just pulled out a handgun and started firing at them while they were in bed."

The girl fled the scene in her mother's vehicle and went to her boyfriend's home, Simmons said. Deputies arrived at the home in the 1200 block of Rio Grande Circle and took her into custody.

Newsweek reached out to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office via email for further comment.

Update 08/31/23, 9:11 a.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
Better Planet (Mondays)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC