Teenage Girl Shoots Mother's Fiancé Dead While in Bed—Police

A 15-year-old girl in Florida fatally shot her mother's fiancé while he was in bed, according to authorities.

The teenager is being charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred at about 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday at the Essex Pointe Apartments on E Johnson Avenue in Pensacola while the teen's mother and fiancé were lying in bed, local news station WEAR-TV reported. The 35-year-old man was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said investigators are working to determine what prompted the shooting.

The girl allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at her mother, narrowly missed, then struck her mother's fiancé. The mother was grazed in the head by bullets.

"According to the mother, there was no argument, no disturbance," Simmons said. "She just pulled out a handgun and started firing at them while they were in bed."

The girl fled the scene in her mother's vehicle and went to her boyfriend's home, Simmons said. Deputies arrived at the home in the 1200 block of Rio Grande Circle and took her into custody.

