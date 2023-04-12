Teen Girl Stabs Brother To Death After Argument: Police

A 13-year-old girl in South Carolina allegedly stabbed her adult brother to death following an argument, according to police.

Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers were alerted to a reported assault at the 1900 block of Willow Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

A statement from Columbia police said the 18-year-old victim had been stabbed and added: "When [police] arrived, they found the victim inside the home with a life-threatening injury to his upper body.

"An officer rendered medical aid to the victim until EMS (emergency medical services) arrived."

An image supplied by the Columbia Police Department in South Carolina shows a police vehicle.

It continued: "The juvenile suspect was arrested on scene and questioned at the CPD headquarters before being taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) charged with murder."

The ASGDC is located just southeast of Columbia and is a 187-bed capacity facility that has an estimated 2,372 bookings each year, according to government information.

There were 566 reported murders across South Carolina in 2021, a slight increase from 2020 when there were 561.

According to South Carolina's annual report for 2021, the murder rate in the state increased by 0.89 percent from 2020 to 2021. It added that the murder rate was at its highest level since 1991.

Murder figures in the state from 2020 and 2021 represent a dramatic increase compared with preceding years, 454 murders being recorded in 2019 and 409 in 2018.

South Carolina has one of the highest homicide death rates in the country, 12.7 per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The only states with a higher homicide rate are Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the CDC.

While children make up a small percentage of the people arrested for murder in the U.S., the number increased by 11 percent between 2011 and 2020.

According to figures collected by the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ), 930 juveniles were arrested on suspicion of murder and non-negligent manslaughter across the country in 2020.

The increase in the number of children being arrested for murder over the past decade is an outlier, with the overwhelming majority of offenses ranging from theft to aggravated assault having decreased over the same nine-year period.

According to the USDOJ, the number of juvenile arrests in 2020 was 424,300, 71 percent fewer than in 2011.

In February, a 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed both of his adoptive parents in South Carolina.

Angelymar Morrison, 41, was fatally stabbed with a knife and her husband was left in a critical condition in the attack in Elgin, northeast of Columbia.