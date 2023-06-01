Teen Killed by Train Was Wearing Noise-Canceling Headphones: Police

A teenager in upstate New York was fatally struck by a train while he wore noise-canceling headphones, according to police.

Jakob McCloe, 17, of Port Crane, was struck by a train near the Crocker Hill Road area of the Town of Fenton, south of Syracuse, on the morning of Tuesday, May 30.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said officers were alerted at about 8:54 a.m. that day and pronounced the Chenango Valley High School dead at the scene.

A stock image of a train. Jakob McCloe died after being struck by a train in upstate New York. Getty

A BCSO Facebook post shared on Wednesday, May 31, said: "An investigation by Broome County Sheriff's Office detectives found McCloe had been walking westbound on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks near Crocker Hill Road.

"McCloe appeared to be wearing noise-canceling headphones and was unable to hear the train approaching as he walked.

"The engineer of the train attempted to signal multiple times to get McCloe's attention but he still appeared unaware that the train was approaching. The engineer was unable to stop the train and at 8:53 a.m. McCloe was struck and killed."

According to mortality data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 224,935 Americans died as a result of unintentional injury in 2021.

The CDC listed unintentional injury as being the fourth-highest cause of death in the country in 2021 behind heart disease, cancer, and COVID-19.

The National Safety Council said there were 893 railroad deaths in 2021, a 20 percent increase from the 2020 revised total of 744.

It added: "From 2020 to 2021, fatalities at highway-rail crossings increased 21 percent, while fatalities involving other types of incidents increased 20 percent. The latter included 617 deaths (94 percent) attributed to trespassers.

"Eleven employees were killed while on duty, equal to the 2020 death toll. There were six train passenger deaths, up from two deaths in 2020."

Sheriff Fred Akshar said: "After a thorough investigation of the scene, extensive interviews, and a review of camera footage of the train, our detectives have determined that this tragic loss of life was nothing other than a terrible accident.

"On behalf of the Broome County Sheriff's Office, our hearts go out to Jakob McCloe's family, friends, and the students and faculty of the Chenango Valley High School community."

A joint GoFundMe campaign that hopes to raise funds to cover McCloe's funeral expenses was organized on Wednesday, May 31. It has raised $6,657 out of a $5,000 goal.

Videos posted on Facebook showed a memorial was held for McCloe in a park where lanterns were released into the sky.

Newsweek has contacted BCSO for comment via its Facebook page.