Teen Kills Brother Over Basketball Game: Police

A man allegedly shot and killed his brother during an argument over a basketball game, according to a police affidavit.

Officers in Upper Darby, just west of Philadelphia, were alerted to a shooting in the 2400 block of Upper Cedar Lane on Saturday, March 25.

A Facebook post from that day read: "At this time the scene is secure and we believe this incident is isolated to this residence."

According to an affidavit obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer, when officers arrived at the home they found Anthony Byrd, 22, lying dead in the kitchen.

The affidavit stated that Byrd had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one to his head.

His brother, Amir, 18, was taken into custody on Saturday and was later charged with murder.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said the argument happened after a group of young men played a basketball game at a YMCA in Haverford Township earlier that day.

The Delaware County Daily Times stated: "They were going back and forth on each other talking at each other."

During the argument, Amir is alleged to have fired nine shots from a .40-caliber Glock handgun, according to the outlet. The gun was owned by a family member and not by the suspect.

Bernhardt continued to tell The Delaware County Daily Times: "Here we go again with guns, a mother, a family that legally owned a gun. They have to be unloaded.

"They have to have locks on them. They have to be stored and secured where people can't get a hold of them. This kid doesn't get a hold of this gun, who knows, we're are not in this situation."

He added: "How do any of them begin to pick up the pieces to move on in life? I don't know.

"They have to go through the hardest part now. They still have to bury their son and the other son is going to be involved in the criminal justice system and the court process, and that itself is draining."

Fatal Shootings

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the country, 56 people in Pennsylvania have been fatally shot dead since March 1.

Newsweek has contacted the Upper Darby Police Department for comment via email.

