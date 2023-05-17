Teen Refusing To Pay His Parents Backdated Rent Praised: 'I Said No'

The internet has backed a teen who moved out of his parents' home after they asked him to pay over $10,000 in backdated rent from when he was still a minor.

In a post shared on Reddit earlier in April under the username u/Thin-Cookie8995, the 19-year-old man explained that his parents, who throughout his life were "loving" people and gave him a "good upbringing," recently asked him to pay rent, since he has a good job in construction. However, they also asked him to pay over $10,000 in backdated rent, from when he first started working at a McDonald's when he was just 16 years old.

He wrote: "I told them I'd start helping them from now on but it wasn't good enough for them. They told me that I had to pay them back all the money that I should've given them when I first started working which was almost 10K. I said no flat out and they got mad. They told me that either I pay rent and pay them back what they are owed or I move out and find my own place."

A recent study by Pew Research Center showed that about one in three American adults aged between 18 and 34 still lived in their parents' homes. The percentage is higher for men, 36 percent, than it is for women, 30 percent.

The young man didn't think twice before leaving and promptly found a place of his own, but his parents were all but happy about his decision.

"As soon as I moved out I got bombarded with calls and texts saying that I disrespected [them] by not paying them what [I owe them] and making it harder for them to live now that they don't have someone washing or doing their laundry, taking out their rubbish and all those little stuff. They are both in their early 40s and more than capable of doing it," he added.

Marni Goldman, certified life coach and author of True to Myself, told Newsweek that sometimes in life we are "damned if we do, and damned if we don't," and the young man was in a "no-win" situation.

She explained: "His parents, sadly, exemplify narcissism, toxicity, and gas-lighting at its finest.

"It's commendable that he was working at 16, and present day, agreeing to pay his parents rent. Our job is to raise children, not 'bill' them for their mere existence. I don't think his parents received the memo that people are not mind readers! Why on earth, would a 16-year-old boy assume he should give his parents his paychecks?

According to Goldman, if the family was suffering from financial hardships, communicating with one another, and working out a budget, would have been a much healthier and more effective way of handling this situation.

She added: "Unfortunately, this family communicates with threats. Calling their bluff, and moving out, was the best thing he could've done. Being called selfish, believe it or not, is a compliment. You are prioritizing your self-care and self-respect. It's absurd, and disheartening, that not only was he expected to 'back pay' his parents, but doing their chores as well?

"It's like a male version of modern-day Cinderella. If you are going to pay 'room and board' it's going to be for the only one who matters, you. Family or not, if it cost you your peace, it's too expensive."

The post quickly went viral on social media, with most users backing the teen for leaving his parents' home. It has so far received over 6,700 upvotes and 1,300 comments on Reddit.

One user, DJ_Too_Supreme, commented: "[Not The A******]. This is absolutely insane, especially since they only told you about helping with rent after you turned 18. They shouldn't start charging you as soon as you get a job at 16.

"It is typical to ask to help with rent AFTER the child turns 18; it isn't typical to start charging your kid for rent at the age of 16, the moment they get a job, and say nothing for 2 years. You owe your parents nothing OP."

And allcamu said: "It makes me wonder if the parents were 10K in debt or something and instead of paying it themselves, tried to guilt OP into inadvertently paying it for them."

Esotericbatinthevine wrote: "His parents wanted to milk him like a prized cow! Not only did they want money for doing the minimum legally required of parents (putting a roof over his head). They complained about not having anyone to do their laundry or take out the trash!!! Wow."

MuffinSkytop added: "My mom did this to me too - I got an itemized list totaling 10,000 dollars of things she spent on me to raise me on the day I moved out. When your parent has borderline personality disorder with a side of covert narcissist this sort of thing is common."

Newsweek reached out to u/Thin-Cookie8995 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

