Teen Missing the Bus After Being 'Chased' by a Dog Viewed by Over 5 Million

The hilarious reason a young girl missed her school bus has received 5.3 million views on TikTok, with one user writing that the video shows "The slowest chase in history."

In the video, posted by Pinkaz27, the TikTok user explains that her daughter missed the bus because she got chased by a dog. The security camera footage then shows a young girl with a backpack running across a front lawn. She lets out a small scream and looks behind her, before running almost out of shot. A dog then ambles into the frame.

The mother almost mocks her daughter in the caption writing, "It's the little scream for me", and uses the hashtags, "run forest run," and "dog snack running away."

A stock image of a beagle running with a young girl in fields. Footage on a security camera shows the hilarious moment a young girl missed her bus after a dog 'chased' her across the front yard. Emilie Billaudel/Getty Images

While in this case it appears there was simply a misunderstanding between the girl and the animal, some people do have true phobia of dogs known as cynophobia.

"People with this anxiety disorder feel intense fear and anxiety when they think about, see or encounter a dog," say the Cleveland Clinic health specialists in London. "In severe cases, this phobia can cause people to avoid places where dogs might be."

It is unknown how many people in the U.S. suffer from cynophobia. An intense fear of animals is one of the most common types of specific phobias. "About one in three people with a phobia of animals has an overwhelming fear of dogs," adds the Cleveland Clinic.

Their experts also report that around 9 percent of adults in the U.S. have a specific phobia disorder. They add that "people of all genders can get specific phobia disorders, but women are more likely to get them."

Users on TikTok found the interaction hilarious, with one user commenting, "Think it might have been just going that way hahaha." Another wrote: "Okay, when I tell you I laughed way too hard at this...."

The original poster wrote in the comments: "That's why I'm like call me a bad parent but this was so funny n I can't get over her lil scream for help." She also revealed: "I was like u hop in we gonna drop u school she said I been running around the block mommy the coast was clear."

"HAH!!! That dog wasn't worried about that lil girl. He was just taking his daily neighborhood stroll," wrote one user.

Newsweek has reached out to Pinkaz27 via Instagram for comment.

