Funny

Teen Missing the Bus After Being 'Chased' by a Dog Viewed by Over 5 Million

By
Funny Dogs Pets Animals Dog attack

The hilarious reason a young girl missed her school bus has received 5.3 million views on TikTok, with one user writing that the video shows "The slowest chase in history."

In the video, posted by Pinkaz27, the TikTok user explains that her daughter missed the bus because she got chased by a dog. The security camera footage then shows a young girl with a backpack running across a front lawn. She lets out a small scream and looks behind her, before running almost out of shot. A dog then ambles into the frame.

The mother almost mocks her daughter in the caption writing, "It's the little scream for me", and uses the hashtags, "run forest run," and "dog snack running away."

Dog chasing girl
A stock image of a beagle running with a young girl in fields. Footage on a security camera shows the hilarious moment a young girl missed her bus after a dog 'chased' her across the front yard. Emilie Billaudel/Getty Images

While in this case it appears there was simply a misunderstanding between the girl and the animal, some people do have true phobia of dogs known as cynophobia.

"People with this anxiety disorder feel intense fear and anxiety when they think about, see or encounter a dog," say the Cleveland Clinic health specialists in London. "In severe cases, this phobia can cause people to avoid places where dogs might be."

It is unknown how many people in the U.S. suffer from cynophobia. An intense fear of animals is one of the most common types of specific phobias. "About one in three people with a phobia of animals has an overwhelming fear of dogs," adds the Cleveland Clinic.

Their experts also report that around 9 percent of adults in the U.S. have a specific phobia disorder. They add that "people of all genders can get specific phobia disorders, but women are more likely to get them."

@deeslimmerz

Its the little scream for me. #runforestrun #dogsnackrunningaway

♬ original sound - Pinkaz27
@deeslimmerz

Users on TikTok found the interaction hilarious, with one user commenting, "Think it might have been just going that way hahaha." Another wrote: "Okay, when I tell you I laughed way too hard at this...."

The original poster wrote in the comments: "That's why I'm like call me a bad parent but this was so funny n I can't get over her lil scream for help." She also revealed: "I was like u hop in we gonna drop u school she said I been running around the block mommy the coast was clear."

"HAH!!! That dog wasn't worried about that lil girl. He was just taking his daily neighborhood stroll," wrote one user.

Newsweek has reached out to Pinkaz27 via Instagram for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC