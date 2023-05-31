Teen Stumbles Upon Hundreds Of Deer Running Through Forest

The moment a large herd of deer ran through a forest was caught on camera by a teenager on a school expedition.

Tristan Jordaan, 15, was on a trip with his school in East Sussex, England, when halfway through the first day the huge herd of deer appeared.

"We were all very surprised as we didn't expect to see any deer, let alone a huge herd," Jordaan told Newsweek. "We stood there for about 10 minutes watching."

The teenagers were on a trip for their Duke of Edinburgh expedition. The Duke of Edinburgh Award is a U.K. scheme for people aged 14 to 24 that was founded in 1956 by Prince Philip, the then-Duke of Edinburgh.

A screengrab from the video of the moment a herd of deer walked through the large forest in the U.K., and an overlay stock image of a doe deer. Tristan Jordaan & JMrocek/Getty Images

The scheme aims to help young people develop personal skills, engage in physical activities and participate in community service and adventures.

A budding photographer, Jordaan jumped at the chance to capture the incredible moment when the deer flooded across the lush green forest.

"It's probably one of my favorite wildlife experiences I've ever had," he said. "It just felt great and really beautiful to see."

The video was taken at Ashdown Forest, located in East Sussex, England. Just 30 miles from London, the forest was originally a deer hunting space in Norman times. Now one of the largest public access spaces in the South East of England, it is also known as the home of the famous bear Winnie the Pooh.

The beloved fictional character created by A.A. Milne, the British author lived near the forest and was inspired by the natural beauty of the area to create the much-loved books where many of the locations and landmarks are based on real places in Ashdown Forest.

Known for free-roaming deer herds, including fallow and roe deer, they have been a huge part of the forest's ecosystem for many years. But they weren't the only wildlife that the group spotted.

"We also saw a flock of swans, hawks, horses, pheasant and foxes," said Jordaan.

After capturing the amazing footage, he shared it on Reddit where people were impressed at the deer herd—and of course, made a few well-placed jokes.

"Needs Jurassic Park music," joked one commenter, while another joked: "They're moving in herds. They do move in herds," in another reference to the 1993 dinosaur movie.

Another impressed viewer of the video said: "What an incredible flock of deer." While one commenter wrote: "That is amazing! Must've been awesome to see."

