Teen Stuns Internet by Transforming Into Cinderella Dress at Prom

A senior prom attendee has stunned the internet after a video of her "magical" entrance wearing a transforming Cinderella dress went viral last week.

In the video shared on TikTok last Friday, by @satellite4moon, she can be seen entering the dancefloor alongside her proud date. She is wearing what looks like a casual brown dress at first sight. It then suddenly transforms into a sophisticated blue gown that takes everyone's breath away. Meanwhile, her date stands by her side with the biggest smile.

The global prom-dress market was valued at $405 million in 2021, according to MarketWatch. This is estimated to reach $495 million in 2030.

Over three-quarters (77 percent) of high-school students said in 2022 that their school was hosting a prom in 2023, according to market-research company YPulse. About 30 percent of the students were going to attend the event.

Almost a quarter (24 percent) of students purchase their prom dresses via online stores, while 16 percent buy from prom-specific retailers; 12 percent go to department stores; and 11 percent use rental stores. Only about 10 percent of all prom-goers make their own attire by hand, and around 5 percent wear hand-me-downs.

The 16-second clip quickly gained popularity on the platform, and it has received almost 6 million views and 1.1 million likes from TikTok users.

One user, Isabel "Bee" Malia, commented: "Now THATS an entrance." And Hannah wrote: "Her date was SO proud." Michael posted: "How many times did you watch this?' yes." And ANNA added: "THIS IS EVERYTHINGGGG."

Jessica Cook wrote: "Goosebumps!!!!!!!!! That is the most magical thing ever!! You both look STUNNING!!!" And The J Family posted: "This has me smiling so big at my phone. what an icon. 100/10." Tessa added: "You're literally so iconic and talented now you're going to take the world by STORM!! killed it!!!"

Another user, Connor, commented: "How was it able to twist away like that? So cool." And Michael said: "she IS THE MOMENT OMGGG." Lila wrote: "This is HER cinderella story." And Nicole Petrie added: "Killed it!! You both look SO good!"

Humanexperience98 wrote: "No cause this just made me cry so freaking beautiful!!! Go baby!"

