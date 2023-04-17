Teen Telling Friend to Either Use a Mobility Scooter or Stay Home Backed

A teenager has been backed online after they shared the reason why they demanded a friend to use a mobility scooter on a group shopping trip.

The teenager recalled in a now-viral Reddit post that their friend, who weighs 350 pounds, often feels out of breath while walking and struggles to go on shopping trips or on other outings.

To try and make the shopping experience more bearable for themself and their friend, the Redditor told their female friend that if she's not willing to use a mobility scooter at the mall then she should just stay at home.

Stock image of a woman sitting on a sofa looking distressed. The Redditor had received support for asking their friend to use a mobility scooter at a shopping mall to prevent her from feeling tired after walking. Getty Images

While the Redditor's demand can appear quite insensitive, the teenager has received a surprising amount of support online for their decision.

At present, among adults aged 20 and over the prevalence of obesity stands at 41.9 percent, according to findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If your body mass index (BMI) falls within the 25-to-30 range, you will be deemed overweight according to the classifying system.

"Said friend weighs 350 pounds," the teenager wrote online.

"Whenever we go to the mall she continuously makes us stop because she's out of breath and needs to sit down. It's really annoying because it takes [up time]. Not only does she make us sit, but she also whines about how tired she is while we're walking. It's gotten to the point where my group of friends and I have been debating whether or not we should even invite her at all," they added.

The Redditor went on to detail how, for an upcoming shopping trip, she'd asked her friend to consider using a mobility scooter, and that if she was unwilling to do so then she should just stay at home to avoid inconveniencing the others.

The teenager outlined her reasons in the post: "First, she wouldn't be as tired and out of breath and second, it would fix the time issue."

The friend took the Redditor's suggestion badly and responded that her friends were "calling [her] fat."

The pair then had a heated discussion where the friend called the Redditor "awful," to which the Redditor responded that the friend was being "selfish."

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 25, the post which can be seen here has been commented on over 1,700 times. The vast majority of users have supported the original poster (OP) in their decision-making, arguing that the friend should use a mobility scooter to take some pressure off the rest of the group.

"I generally hate shopping to the point I will often run from shop to shop. If someone was slowing me down, I would either leave them behind or they would have to find a way to catch up. You are far nicer than me," one user wrote.

"A reasonable proposal was offered and she lashed out in response. I don't think she understands that this response could lead to her getting invited to less places with the OP and other friends as well," another user commented.

Can the Friends Reconcile?

California-based family law expert Laura Wasser, who has some experience in navigating relationship and family issues, believes the friends can reconcile, though she admits that it does take some work. "It's not uncommon for friends to have disagreements. It's a perfectly normal thing. Reconciliation after a fight, though, can sometimes be challenging," Wasser told Newsweek.

"I would firstly advise they each take a step back and give each other some space to cool off. Emotions can run high during a fight, and it's easier to think clearly and rationally when you've had some time to calm down. Once they've both cooled down, they should approach the situation with a genuine desire to understand the other person's perspective. Listen actively to their concerns and feelings without interrupting, and try to see things from their point of view," she added.

The family law expert went on to advise that the pair should be mindful of their own emotions and should express them in a constructive way if and when they next communicate.

"Use 'I' statements, like 'I felt hurt when' instead of 'you always' or 'you never.' This way, you avoid pointing fingers and sparking further conflict," Wasser explained.

She went on to share that despite the nature of any individual fight or disagreement, it's crucial for all parties involved to own up to any of their mistakes and offer sincere apologies afterwards.

"Saying sorry isn't a sign of weakness, but rather, a sign of strength and a willingness to take responsibility for your actions," said Wasser.

