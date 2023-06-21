Spouse Blocking Sister-in-Law From Holding Baby Praised: 'I Said No'

A new father has been voted "not the a******" on Reddit for going against his wife's wishes shortly after the birth of their child.

In a Reddit post, a man going by the name of FairIsFair1 explains that he and his wife recently had a baby. He has a 14-year-old son from a previous relationship who he wanted to hold the baby, "but my wife said no. She said she wasn't comfortable with anyone but us holding the baby yet. I wasn't happy about this, but I respect that, as a mom, she's anxious about how vulnerable our baby is. So I let it go," said the new father.

"Yesterday her sister came over and wanted to hold the baby. I said no, that my wife and I aren't comfortable with anyone but us holding him yet. My wife then said it was fine, that her sister was a special case. I said no, that I wasn't comfortable with it. Her sister was offended and left," he explained, adding: "My wife is angry with me and says I was an a****** to her sister. I think I am just being consistent. Was I an a****** to my sister-in-law?"

Newsweek spoke to clinical psychologist Dr. Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D. about the delicate family situation.

"It seems the real issue may be control and/or inclusion dynamics with extended family," she told Newsweek.

"The man initially said he was unhappy about his wife's reluctance to let anyone hold the baby, but then he seemed to become a stickler about forcing the rule even when his wife potentially appeared to begin relaxing it. Without knowing anything about the relationship between the teenager and his stepmother, it could be reasonable in some situations that a new mother would feel more cautious about a young teenage boy than she would feel about a careful sister she'd known her whole life.

"I sympathize with the new mother and I would be curious about the boy's overall level of care and coordination, as well as the relationship quality between him and his stepmother, as well as any feelings the boy had expressed about the new baby. Tensions can run high in a stepfamily where the husband and wife are having their first biological child: issues of loyalty and inclusion can come to the fore."

The Reddit post received over 21,700 upvotes and 4,500 comments from users who voted that the man was "not the a******."

"This! I'm a half sibling and my oldest brothers where the first ones to hold me when my mom took me home. Don't let her poison your kids against each other," commented one user.

"Your wife doesn't have a problem other people holding your newborn. She has a problem with your son specifically holding your newborn," said another.

However, not everyone agreed as some users believed the OP was the a******.

"YTA because you're being petty and you know it. You literally admit that you only did it to get back at your wife for saying no about letting your son—who is a child—hold the baby. How could you possibly think otherwise?" commented one user.

