Teenage Girl Finds Hidden Camera on American Airlines Plane Toilet

By
News Crime Sexual abuse Child sex abuse American Airlines

An American Airlines flight attendant has been accused of hiding a camera in an airplane bathroom to spy on a teenage girl, according to her family.

The Lewis and Llewellyn LLP law firm said a 14-year-old girl was waiting to use the bathroom on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston Logan International Airport on September 2.

While she was waiting to use the bathroom in coach, a male flight attendant allegedly told her she could use the bathroom in first class as "it'll be quicker."

The girl's family told Fox26 that when she arrived at the first-class bathroom the same flight attendant stopped her and said he needed to go inside to wash his hands as garbage collection was about to start.

According to the network, the girl recounted that the flight attendant was in the bathroom for around a minute and when he came out he told her the seat was broken.

The girl's father said when his daughter entered the bathroom she saw red tape that indicated the seat was broken, but while inside she noticed a phone was being held up by the tape.

She took a photo of the phone that was taped to the toilet seat, which also showed its light on.

The flight attendant is then reported to have reentered the restroom after the girl was finished inside.

When the girl returned to her family, she told her mother about the phone that was supposedly recording inside the bathroom.

The mother then warned a woman in first class who was about to use the bathroom, stating: "Don't go in there. My daughter's just been in there, there's a camera in there."

Both parents later claimed that as of Saturday, September 16, American Airlines had not contacted them since the alleged incident.

The mother told Fox26: "[We] never heard a word from them. That's been very surprising to me."

She later added: "One of the things you shouldn't have to worry about is that a member of the flight crew when you're legally obligated to follow their instructions and who are trusted with your safety, they're going to target one of your kids and obtain child pornography on a plane. I mean, it just blows your mind."

According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, one in nine girls and one in 20 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault in the U.S. It added that 82 percent of all victims under the age of 18 are female.

Family attorney Paul Llewellyn of Lewis and Llewellyn LLP told the network: "It is shocking that a sexual predator could brazenly prey on a minor while she used the bathroom on a flight. This outrageous act should have never occurred and must never occur again.

An American Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital: "American Airline flight 1441 from Charlotte to Boston was met by law enforcement upon arrival.

"We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities."

Newsweek has contacted the family's lawyers and American Airlines via email for comment.

An American Airlines plane
an American Airlines Airbus takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on July 30, 2022. A girl has claimed to have found a cellphone taped to a toilet seat in a first-class bathroom. Getty
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC