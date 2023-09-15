Teenager's 'Odd and Unique' Method of Using Toothpaste Baffles Internet

The way that one teenage girl uses toothpaste has left internet users scratching their heads.

In a post on Reddit's popular /rmildlyinfurating subreddit, Scott from Northern Nevada shared a picture of how his teenager daughter left the toothpaste tube. Instead of pushing the paste through the tube, she seemed to have twisted the tube to get the paste out, leaving her dad baffled.

"She has always been an odd and unique individual. I knew she used it weird, but that was ridiculous," Scott told Newsweek.

The squeezed toothpaste tube. Instead of pushing the paste through it, the teen seemed to have twisted it to get the product out. Shoddy-Idea-8944/Reddit

The post gained huge attention online, with over 25,000 upvotes and more than 2,500 comments. "The anger is strong with this one," joked Reddit user JayW8888, while Chuckwin21 wrote: "Is your teenager, by chance, ah, possessed?"

While cleaning your teeth may seem like a relatively new thing, it has been part of daily routines since the days of ancient civilizations.

Where Does Toothpaste Come From?

In Ancient Egypt, people used a mixture of the ashes of ox hooves, myrrh, powdered and burnt eggshells to clean their teeth. In China, twigs were chewed to maintain dental hygiene.

The Greeks and Romans further developed tooth-cleaning solutions, using a mixture of abrasive objects such as crushed bones and shells along with charcoal and flavorings to freshen the breath.

It wasn't until the 18th century that toothpaste began to resemble its modern form as ingredients like chalk, soap and crushed charcoal were used to create pastes.

In 1873, Colgate started the mass production of toothpaste in jars, and went on to introduce the tube toothpaste in the 1890s.

Toothpaste still had a long way to go. In 1914, fluoride was added to help prevent corrosion, and many pastes still contained soap until 1945.

Today, toothpaste typically contains fluoride, colorings, flavorings, sweetener and ingredients that make the toothpaste smooth, foamy and moist.

"I was inspired to share because I had been on her for how dirty her bathroom was and I thought it completely insane how she uses toothpaste," Scott said. "So I posted it to show her what other people thought. It was a lot of fun with reactions for the most part."

The father and daughter laughed about how quickly the post gained attention, and have enjoyed reading the comments about her unusual toothpaste technique.

"Just talk to her and show her the correct way," wrote TealBlueLava, while Mods-r-frogs posted: "Teenagers are savages."

Scott responded to some of the commenters: "To all the people who blame me for not teaching her properly, well I have many times and I am. I think it is just funny at the end of the day."

But his daughter felt differently about the opinions—insisting that her way is correct.

"She on the other hand is convinced she is doing nothing wrong since so many people responded by saying that is exactly how they use their toothpaste," said Scott. "Oh, and she joined Reddit and is out for revenge."