Teething Puppy Given 'Emotional Support Rag' Delights Internet

Puppies can be hard work, and no more so than when they're teething. One dog owner has come up with a unique way of keeping her puppy calm while teething, and her older dog also wants in.

In a video posted to the account @katieandchandler, Pittsburgh-based video editor Katie Palamara can be seen offering her golden retriever puppy, Ernie, an "emotional support rag" in the form of a rolled-up towel put in the freezer to help with his teething pains.

"So it makes his teethies feel good," she says in the video.

But when she gives him one, her older golden, Chandler, also wants one.

"And you, mister," Palamara can be heard saying to Chandler, who is seen holding the frozen towel in his mouth. "You have no need for that. But it probably still feels good, right?"

At the end of the video, the two dogs can be seen engaging in a tug-of-war over the last towel. "Oh my gosh, who's gonna win?" Palamara says.

A stock image shows a golden retriever puppy chewing on a toy. Give your puppy chew toys when it is teething to help relieve the discomfort. Putting the toys in the freezer beforehand can also help. Photology1971/Getty Images

"I give my dogs emotional support rags," the caption reads.

One user commented: "I used to freeze carrots when my dog was teething, it's safe to eat and gives the same results!"

Teething puppies, not unlike human babies, can experience discomfort and may try to relieve it by chewing furniture or shoes.

"Puppy teething is intense, but usually ends when adult teeth come in at six months," says the American Kennel Club (AKC) website. "But there are things you can do to help ease the situation."

The AKC continues: "The teething process is very uncomfortable for a puppy. Your job as a responsible owner is to provide something your pup can chew on to soothe sore gums and help make this process a little more comfortable. By doing so, you'll be preventing the puppy from finding something on his own to chew, whether it's your shoes, your couch, or your children's toys."

The AKC recommends choosing a toy based on your puppy's size and level of activity. It suggests rubber teething toys that you can put in the freezer, such as "edible puppy teething rings, and flavored puppy chew toys."

Users on TikTok loved the innovative idea.

"Following just for the pure cuteness of this video! Such handsome boys," commented one user.

"IF THIS ISNT THE CUTEST THING EVER," said another.

"That's so smart and adorable!!," commented another user.

Newsweek has reached out to Katie Palamara via Instagram for comment.

