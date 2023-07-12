Tennessee Gun Laws Under Spotlight After Hand Surgeon Shot by Patient

The murder of a Tennessee hand surgeon who was shot dead by a patient on Tuesday has sparked calls from state Democrats for stricter gun control.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, was fatally shot by a patient around 2 p.m. local time in an examination room inside the Campbell Clinic in Collierville, around 25 miles southeast of Memphis.

The murder of the surgeon has led to calls from Tennessee Democrats to introduce a so-called red flag gun law, which the state's Republican Gov. Bill Lee is currently trying to bring in. Such a law would temporarily remove guns from people deemed dangerous.

Gun rights advocates hold a flag during a rally organized by The Virginia Citizens Defense League on Capitol Square near the state capitol building on January 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. The murder of a surgeon in Collierville, Tennessee has triggered renewed calls to introduce a red flag law in the state. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident outside the clinic just five minutes after the shooting, according to Dale Lane, chief of police for the Collierville Police Department, who talked to reporters on Tuesday evening. The suspect, who has not yet been named, had a handgun "in his possession" when he was apprehended by officers.

According to a witness interviewed by local TV news outlet WREG, the patient who shot Mauck had been threatening someone at the clinic for the past week. Lane said he was not aware of threats made against the victim.

"EXACTLY WHY WE NEED A RED FLAG LAW," Tennessee Senate Democrats wrote on Twitter, referencing the witness' comment.

EXACTLY WHY WE NEED A RED FLAG LAW



“…patient had been threatening someone at the clinic for the past week... he got in Tuesday with a gun and shot and killed the person."https://t.co/c0IvEiu33C — Tennessee Senate Democrats (@TNSenateDems) July 11, 2023

While many Republicans are opposed to stricter gun legislation, Lee called for Tennessee lawmakers to pass a red flag law in April, after signing an executive order to strengthen background checks for gun purchases. The new measure was brought in after a mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville in March, where three 9-year-old kids and three adults were killed.

Despite Lee calling for lawmakers to rise above partisan lines for the sake of protecting people from gun violence, the introduction of a red flag law in the southern state has met with fierce resistance from gun advocates and groups saying that the legislation would be unconstitutional and violate the First Amendment.

Country artist John Rich also weighed in on the debate, calling Lee "another RINO (Republican in Name Only) in sheep's clothing," and accused him of trying to pass legislation that will disarm Tennesseans.

The Governor of TN is trying to strong arm Representatives to vote for a “rebranded” Red Flag Law in our state. Can you believe that? Just another RINO in sheep’s clothing. This attempt at disarming Tennesseans will fail, I promise you. Share your thoughts and tag: #RedFlagDown — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) June 13, 2023

Newsweek contacted Tennessee state Sen. London Lamar—Caucus chair—for comment by email on Wednesday, as well as Gov. Lee and the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a group which has opposed the red flag measure.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Campbell Clinic where Mauck worked said: "We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck. During this difficult time, we will be working through many details and will keep you updated as we are able."

The clinic will remain closed on Wednesday and will be reopened at an unspecified later date.