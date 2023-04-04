Tennessee Republican Shoving Democrat During 'Melee' Sparks Outrage

A physical altercation took place in the Tennessee House of Representatives on Monday between Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as tensions over gun control in the state soared after a mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville left six dead on March 27.

Democratic Representative Justin Jones alleged he was pushed and had his phone grabbed by Republican lawmaker Justin Lafferty on the House floor. A local journalist posted a video of the "melee" during which several representatives could be seen pushing against each other whilst others tried to separate them.

Newsweek has contacted both Rep. Jones and Rep. Lafferty for comment on the incident, by telephone and email.

Nashville has been rocked by anti-gun violence protests since the school shooting, with hundreds demonstrating at the state's General Assembly on Thursday.On Monday, Republicans voted to strip committee assignments from three Democrats who took part in the protest from the House floor, and who could now be expelled from the legislature altogether.

Representative Justin Jones (center - with papers) pictured inside the Tennessee General Assembly, along with anti-gun violence protesters. On Monday, an altercation took place between Jones and Republican lawmaker Justin Lafferty on the House floor. GETTY/Seth Herald

Protestors once again made their way into the Tennessee General Assembly on Monday, after which they heckled lawmakers from the public gallery.

A video of this was posted on Twitter by Representative Jones, one of the three Democrats who could face expulsion for their role in Thursday's protest.

Tonight as Tennessee House Republicans push forward to schedule vote on our expulsion, Speaker Sexton orders the gallery cleared as crowd chants “fascists.”



Media forced out at as well.



Then, Rep. Lafferty (R-Knox) pushes me and grabs my phone.



This is a sad day for Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/Lh08Ma5kdS — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) April 4, 2023

Towards the end of the 37-second clip, there is apparent physical contact between Jones and Lafferty, with a voice heard saying: "Hey, get your hands off me."

On Twitter, Jones wrote: "Tonight as Tennessee House Republicans push forward to schedule vote on our expulsion, Speaker Sexton orders the gallery cleared as crowd chants 'fascists.' Media forced out at as well.

"Then, Rep. Lafferty (R-Knox) pushes me and grabs my phone. This is a sad day for Tennessee."

Phil Williams, a reporter from local network NewsChannel 5, said this was "followed" by a "melee," sharing a video that showed several lawmakers making physical contact, before being eased apart by colleagues.

He also posted footage showing protestors chanting inside the General Assembly complex, from behind a line of police officers.

Democratic Representatives Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson, and Justin Pearson are also facing possible expulsion from the Tennessee General Assembly after they allegedly broke protocol on Thursday to chant support for gun control, leading to the House session being paused.

Commenting on the disruption, House Speaker Cameron Sexton said: "Their actions are and will always be unacceptable, and they break several rules of decorum and procedure on the House floor. Their actions and beliefs that they could be arrested on the House floor were an effort, unfortunately, to make themselves the victims."