Tennessee Republicans Look to Cash In on Expulsion of Lawmakers

The Tennessee Republican Party has launched a fundraising effort to cash in on the expulsion of two Black Democrats from the state House, as their removal prompted some to accuse the party of racism.

Republicans in the GOP-controlled chamber voted to expel Democrats Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, both of whom are Black, on Thursday. One week earlier, Jones, Pearson and Democratic Representative Gloria Johnson breached decorum by speaking out of turn to support a youth-led protest for gun control following the recent deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

A vote to expel Johnson, who is white, fell just short on Thursday. The expulsions prompted outrage from some, with a statement from the Congressional Black Caucus calling it "not only racist and anti-democratic" but also "morally-bankrupt and out of step with the overwhelming majority of Americans who believe that we need common sense gun control reforms to save lives."

Regardless of the criticism, the Tennessee GOP appears to have decided to use the expulsions as a fundraising opportunity. In an email sent to potential donors on Friday, the party reportedly touted the move as a victory for "the rules, the laws, and the prestige of the State of Tennessee."

A undated file photo, left, illustrates fundraising by the Republican and Democratic parties, while former Democratic Tennessee Representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, right, are pictured on Thursday while their expulsion was being debated in Nashville. The state GOP has started a fundraising push to cash in on the House expulsion of Pearson and Jones. Steven White; Seth Herald

"[Jones and Pearson's] adolescence and immature behavior brought dishonor to the Tennessee General Assembly as they admitted to knowingly breaking the rules," the email says, according to Common Dreams, a progressive nonprofit news website.

"Actions have consequences, and we applaud House Republicans for having the conviction to protect the rules, the laws, and the prestige of the State of Tennessee," it continues.

The fundraising plea reportedly ends with a promise that the Republican "fight is just beginning." It is unclear whether this is in reference to the Tennessee GOP potentially intending to expel additional elected Democrats from office.

GOP State Representative Bryan Richey, who voted to expel Jones but not Pearson or Johnson, defended Tennessee Republicans while rejecting the racism allegations in an email to Newsweek earlier on Friday. He also claimed that Jones hinted he wanted to be expelled during a private conversation.

"He communicated that he was receiving a lot of national attention and that the members of Metro Council said they planned on reappointing him," Richey wrote. "He shared that he didn't care if I did vote yes because he was coming back. Throughout this conversation it felt like this is what he wanted to happen."

The expulsion of Jones and Pearson may ultimately be short-lived. Although his now-former House seat is currently vacant, Jones could be back in office as soon as next week.

The Nashville Metropolitan Council, responsible for filling the temporary vacancy, has already announced its intention to hold a vote to reinstate Jones during a special meeting on Monday.

Pearson has also indicated that he is seeking a quick return to office. Some members of the Shelby County Commission, responsible for filling his vacancy, have indicated that they support reinstating him.

The commission is expected to announce a date for a meeting to discuss filling Pearson's vacant seat on Monday, according to The Commercial Appeal.

Newsweek has reached out via email to Tennessee Republican Party political director Tyler Burns for comment.