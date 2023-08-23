Tennessee Titans' Caleb Farley Appears to Honor Dad Hours After His Death

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley has paid tribute to his late father, Robert, on social media after he died this week.

Fire and emergency rescue representatives confirmed that on Monday, Farley's father, 61, died in an explosion at a suburban Charlotte, North Carolina, home.

Caleb, 24, owns the property and was not at home when the explosion happened. He did however arrive at the property early Tuesday morning after hearing the news to speak to police. Just hours after the incident, the football star updated his bio on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to honor his dad.

Tennessee Titans star Caleb Farley warming up before an NFL Preseason game against the Chicago Bears in August 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The cornerback has updated his social media to pay tribute to his father. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Caleb added to his bio: "Forever with me RF," followed by a red rose emoji and praying hands emoji. The RF refers to his father's initials: Robert Farley.

The cornerback also shared several short videos on his Instagram Stories at a rally for his father. He captioned the posts with "Daddy you a legend I love you 4L [life]" and "You wasn't supposed to go out like this pop."

The Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office, which is investigating the blast, has said that there is no evidence of foul play. Aerial shots, via Queen City News, of the aftermath showed that little of the multi-million-dollar home remained intact.

Kent Greene, management director of Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management, named a survivor, Christian Rogers, 25, from the explosion, adding that investigators are looking into an issue involving gas. "There's nothing left of this structure except a partial wall," Greene said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“My father was a stand-up guy. He raised me to be a stand-up guy.” @titans cornerback Caleb Farley reflects on his father’s legacy. Latest: https://t.co/4xWuuDVoHa pic.twitter.com/hRJYGEOPbt — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) August 22, 2023

The news outlet also shared a video of Farley briefly talking about his father. He said: "My father was a stand-up guy. He raised me to be a stand-up guy."

Caleb joined the Tennessee Titans in 2021, having been picked in the first round of the 2021 draft, making him the 22nd overall pick that year.

The Tennessee Titans shared a video online in which the head coach Mike Vrabel said: "What's most important is that we do everything we can to support him emotionally, teammates, coaches, organization. You know, [it's] just shocking."

Vrabel added: "Got to focus on Caleb and his family and what we can do to support them and be here for him."

"What's most important is that we do everything we can to support [Caleb]"



Mike Vrabel, Harold Landry and Derrick Henry send their love and support to teammate Caleb Farley 💙 pic.twitter.com/OCDppQFCIs — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 23, 2023

At a press conference held on Tuesday, one of last year's Tennessee Titans team captains, Derrick Henry, said: "I just found out the news, praying for him, keeping him in my prayers."

Henry added: "I'm praying for his family. Send my condolences. We all send our condolences. It's a tragic situation. I don't want to speak too much on it because I don't know all the details, but I can't describe how he feels right now. Just let him know we're praying for him, we love him and we're all here for him if he needs somebody to lean on."