Terrified Dog Covered in Feces and Used for Target Practice Finally Safe

An animal charity has shared the devastating images after of a Presa Canario dog who was covered in glass, feces and used for target practice.

Ashley DaSilva, from Ontario, Canada, and her fellow volunteers at Fur Warriors got a call in September about a malnourished dog who'd clearly been abused. However, when DaSilva arrived to find Zuko, it was so much worse than she could have imagined.

"The condition he was in was extremely poor. He wasn't able to stand on his own, he had a seizure, and he was terrified. He was completely shut down and defeated," DaSilva told Newsweek.

"He was shot at with a BB gun and had beer bottle glass in his skin, which tells us someone smashed beer bottles over his head. He was also malnourished and underweight."

Zuko pictured after being rescued in Hamilton, Ontario, by Fur Warriors.

The instant impact of seeing Zuko is such a horrific condition left her devastated that he'd been subject to such cruelty.

A Presa Canario is undoubtedly a large and muscular dog, and the American Kennel Club says their average weight is between 84 and 110 pounds. When Zuko was rescued, he weighed 71lbs.

Zuko was clearly malnourished and covered in feces. But upon further inspection they discovered he is also suffering with a torn ACL in his back leg, problems with his vision, seizures, dehydration and neurological issues that led to problems with his balance.

Fur Warriors is a volunteer organization that helps rescue and rehabilitate dogs who have survived the meat trade, kill shelters, and experienced abuse. So, DaSilva, the founder, has seen many animals in serious need of care, but none like 2-year-old Zuko.

Each year 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

At the time of writing, Zuko has been with Fur Warriors for just over a week, and DaSilva was pleased to confirm that he's already up to 97lbs. While the improvement is great to see, she is aware that Zuko still has a long way to go.

DaSilva continued: "We have seen improvement in regard to weight gain, and his cuts and sores are slowly healing. He can walk a bit better on a leash without falling. He has an excellent appetite and eats well, which makes it easier for us to get his meds into him by hiding them in his food. It's still really early on his recovery though."

Zuko is still being treated at the hospital, receiving pain medication and antibiotics to prevent any of his injuries becoming infected. On September 21, he will undergo surgery for his ACL injury, which will add to his recovery process.

Since sharing Zuko's story on social media (@furwarriors), DaSilva has been inundated with messages and comments from people asking how they can help and praising the charity's good work. The TikTok video went viral with more than 1.4 million views and 137,000 likes so far.

DaSilva said it was far too early to consider rehoming Zuko as his road to recovery has only just started.

"The reaction on social media has been so much love for him. His crying in pain broke everyone's hearts," she told Newsweek. "We appreciate the love that everyone has, but they are focusing on the wrong thing. We need to focus on the healing and recovering. His medical bills are over $10,000 and growing.

"We have made pleas for people to pause on submitting applications as he's not ready for adoption yet. We need more help on covering his medical bills to get him healthy. We want to set Zuko up for success and make sure he is never failed again. He deserves the world. We are on his time now and it's up to him how long it takes to recover, and we can't rush the process."

Among the 10,900 comments on the viral TikTok post, user @jenniferrevuelta wrote: "It already broke my heart seeing him, but that little scratchy howl broke my heart. How he has love still to give, even after the way he was treated."

Another comment by @livingthefloridalife222 read: "How can people treat a dog like this. That cry went right through my soul."

