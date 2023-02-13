Terror at Michigan State: Shooter Ignites Lockdown, 1 Dead, Several Injured

Michigan State University (MSU) police ordered students and faculty to shelter in place Monday night after reports of an active shooter rocked the campus in Lansing.

A report from The Detroit News said the university confirmed gunfire inside a building on the north end of campus at 8:18 p.m. Monday, with one person killed.

According to Lansing State Journal, university police sent an alert to the campus community at 8:30 p.m. that read, "MSU Police report shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus. Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight."

MSU police also posted on its Twitter page at 8:40 p.m. that shots had been fired near a building on the East Lansing campus, adding that police were "active on scene."

At 9:16 p.m., MSU police tweeted a second update, saying that the suspect in the shooting "is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place."

Police also reported a second shooting at a fitness center, but later confirmed that the site was being "secured." There are also multiple injuries reported at this time.

According to an update from police at 9:34 p.m., there is only one suspect.

A video taken by an MSU student, which was posted to Twitter by WJBK anchor Roop Raj, captured multiple police cars responding to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.