Tesla Drops Model Prices: Here's How Much They've Gone Down

Tesla quietly dropped prices on all of its recently updated models overnight on Thursday. After a strong year of sales it cut prices in China and now it's doing the same in the U.S. Musk nor Tesla has commented on the price drops, the biggest of which is more than $10,000 on the five-seat Model Y Long Range.

That makes both Model Y versions applicable for the $7,500 tax credit as it is considered an SUV. Customers will have to order before mid-March to take full advantage as the credit is expected to halve. The rebates apply to SUVs priced below $80,000 and cars under $55,000.

A Tesla spokesperson from Germany did address the overseas price cuts recently to Elektrek saying, "at the end of a turbulent year with interruptions to the supply chain, we have achieved a partial normalization of cost inflation, which gives us the confidence to pass this relief onto our customers."

Tesla hit a production record in 2022, but didn't deliver everything it produced. Part of that is due to shrinking demand, the other were people waiting on the tax credit.

Model 3 Discount

The Tesla Model 3 went from $46,990 to $43,990. The 3 is compact sedan with a range of 272 miles for the Standard Range trim and 358 miles for the Long Range on a single charge. It competes with luxury sedans like the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

The Long Range model has a zero-to-sixty miles-per-hour time of 5.1 seconds while the Performance model can do the same in 3.5 seconds. On a Tesla Supercharger it can regain about 200 miles in 15 minutes.

Model Y Discount

As above, the Model Y Long Range went from $65,990 to $52,990. It competes with vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and less-expensive Volkswagen ID.4. The Y has a ranges of 330 and 303 miles for the Long Range and Performance models. The Model Y is only available in five colors. The extra row of seats costs $3,000.

Tesla ditched the Standard Range model, meaning the slowest Model Y can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds while the Performance model moves to 3.6 seconds. With a higher center of gravity it doesn't handle as well as the sedans, but its convenience cannot be denied.

Model S Discount

The Tesla Model S saw a 10-percent cut to make the price $94,990. The Model S Plaid Performance variant now starts at $114,990, 15-percent lower than before. The Model S sedan was the company's second vehicle after its Roadster.

The Model S Long Range can go more than 400 miles on a charge and the Performance version can get to 60 mph in just 2.1 seconds, better than most Italian supercars. It offers the yoke-style steering wheel more commonly found in aircraft, along side a regular round wheel.

Model X Discount

The base Model X is now 9 percent less expensive than yesterday at $109,990 while the Model X Plaid is $119,990, down 14 percent. The gullwing-door Model X Plaid has a 333-mile range and a 2.4-second sprint to 60 mph. Like the others, the cabin is centered around a touchscreen for almost every control.

The Model X can charge at a standard AC outlet at 17 kilowatts, meaning it would take at least 7 hours to charge fully. On a fast charger it can regain 80 percent of its battery in 30 minutes. The Model X competes with electric luxury SUVs like the BMW iX, Cadillac Lyriq and Audi e-tron.