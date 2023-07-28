U.S.

Tesla Workers Flee Austin Gigafactory Over 'Active Attacker,' Video Shows

By Aliss Higham
U.S. Tesla

Video footage shows Tesla workers fleeing a factory in Austin, Texas, over an alleged active attacker on the site this morning.

According to KVUE reporter Pamela Comme, workers received an email from the Tesla Alert System at 4:59 a.m. local time on Friday saying: "There is an Active Attacker near column location 35Z at the Giga Factoy Texas. Please take cover and stand by for further details."

Comme posted a video to Twitter showing people running from the site and sirens sounding as police approach the scene. She reported in the tweet that police said: "Everyone needs to leave right now."

Fox3News has reported several law enforcement organizations are reacting to the incident.

Police have yet to confirm the reports from KVUE. Newsweek has contacted Austin Police Department for updates on the situation. Tesla does not have a press office for media to send enquiries to.

The Gigafactory is Tesla's global headquarters, according to its website.

Tesla Gigafactory, Austin, Texas.
This stock photo shows the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Police are yet to confirm reports of an active attacker at the factory. GETTY
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC