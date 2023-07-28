Tesla Workers Flee Austin Gigafactory Over 'Active Attacker,' Video Shows

Video footage shows Tesla workers fleeing a factory in Austin, Texas, over an alleged active attacker on the site this morning.

According to KVUE reporter Pamela Comme, workers received an email from the Tesla Alert System at 4:59 a.m. local time on Friday saying: "There is an Active Attacker near column location 35Z at the Giga Factoy Texas. Please take cover and stand by for further details."

Comme posted a video to Twitter showing people running from the site and sirens sounding as police approach the scene. She reported in the tweet that police said: "Everyone needs to leave right now."

NEW: police just arrived and said “Everyone needs to leave right now!” Workers started running. pic.twitter.com/3uvUNzNzyu — Pamela Comme (@commepamela) July 28, 2023

Fox3News has reported several law enforcement organizations are reacting to the incident.

Police have yet to confirm the reports from KVUE. Newsweek has contacted Austin Police Department for updates on the situation. Tesla does not have a press office for media to send enquiries to.

The Gigafactory is Tesla's global headquarters, according to its website.