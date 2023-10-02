Texas Congressman Carjacked at Gunpoint

Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas has been carjacked just outside of his residence in Washington, D.C.

Cuellar, a centrist who represents Texas, had his vehicle taken at gunpoint in D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood on Monday night. The carjacking was first reported by Politico, with Cuellar's office confirming the incident to Newsweek a short time later.

"As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle," Cuellar's Chief of Staff Jacob Hochberg said in a text. "Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement."

"Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman's vehicle," Hochberg added.

Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas is pictured after a meeting in Washington, D.C., on November 17, 2022. Cuellar was carjacked outside of his Washington residence on Monday night. Drew Angerer

Members of Congress were sent an alert that informed them of the carjacking shortly after it happened, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, from Axios reporter Andrew Solender.

"Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked right outside a dorm building in which dozens [of] House members live, per an alert sent to the members," Solender wrote. "3-4 men held guns to his head, they took his phone and his car as he was parked on the street, the alert says."

Without mentioning Cuellar but in response to a request for comment on his carjacking, Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement to Newsweek that there "was a report of an armed carjacking that came in at approximately 9:32 pm at the intersection of New Jersey and K Street, Southeast."

Newsweek reached out for comment to the Capitol Police via email on Monday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.