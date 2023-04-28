The Unsolved Riddle of the Texas Cow Mutilations

Authorities in Texas have been left stumped after a number of cows have been found mutilated, according to reports.

An investigation has been started after cows died in mysterious circumstances in at least three counties in southeast Texas, according to a Fox 26 Houston report. The mutilated cows have been found in Madison, Robertson and Brazos Counties.

On April 19, Madison County Sheriff's Office made an announcement on Facebook that they were investigating the incidents.

Ranchers told the Madison County Sheriff's Office that a longhorn-cross cow was found on her side, deceased and mutilated.

A stock image shows cows in a field. Authorities in Texas have been left stumped after a number of cows have been found mutilated in mysterious circumstances, according to reports. Getty

The Facebook post by Madison County Sheriff's Office said: "A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow's mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched.

"The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill. It was noted there were no signs of struggle and the grass around the cow was undisturbed.

"No footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area. Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks."

The post went on to say that five other similar incidents involving adult cows and one yearling were reported along the area of the Texas State Highway OSR running into Brazos County as well as Robertson County.

Each incident occurred in different locations and pastures and affected different herds.

As well as the tongue, other parts of the cows were also cut out, according to authorities.

The post continued: "The other cows were found in the same condition, lying on one side with the exposed side of their face cut along the jaw line and the tongue, once again, completely removed.

"On two of the five cows, a circular cut was made removing the anus and the external genitalia. This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow."

Most notably, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said there were no signs of struggle, disturbance in the grass or blood spill. There were also no noticeable foot tracks or vehicle tracks.

Similar incidents have been reported across the U.S. and the Sheriff's Office said they are working with other agencies to determine the cause of deaths for each of the animals. These remain unknown.

Brian Moss, a ranch owner in the area, spoke to KPRC 2 and said that the cows could not have been killed by an animal.

He said: "I do not think this could be an animal at all.

"For it to be undisturbed, the grass around it, no blood shed, that is not a pack of coyotes, that is not a wild animal that has done that at all.

"[These animals] are not precision hunters, they are very aggressive and they want to get the most they can as quickly as they can."

Regarding the possibility that the deaths could be the work of extraterrestrial beings, he smiled and said "stranger things have happened."

Newsweek has contacted the Madison County Sheriff's Office via email for comment.