Texas Family's Dog Killed After Being Beaten, Set on Fire: Police

When two Texas dog owners went outside on Friday morning, they found their pet engulfed in flames and severely beaten, according to local authorities.

Police in Houston, Texas, are searching for information that will help lead them to those responsible for torturing the dog, resulting in his death hours later, local media outlets reported.

Police were called to a home in the city's Kashmere Gardens neighborhood at roughly 4 a.m. Friday by the dog's owners, who said that they had found their pet, Lucky, on fire and critically beaten, the Houston Police Department (HPD) told local media.

As soon as HPD officers arrived on the scene, they rushed the dog to the Houston Humane Society (HHS) for emergency treatment. Veterinary staff determined that Lucky had suffered severe burns on his body, especially to his mouth, in addition to extreme bruising consistent with intentional blunt-force trauma, according to officials with the HHS. Lucky also had abrasions on his nails compatible with trying to escape during the abuse, the HHS told KTRK.

A Staffordshire Bull Terrier recovers from surgery in Battersea Dogs & Cats Home's new Veterinary Hospital and Centre of Excellence on October 7, 2016 in London, England. Texas police are investigating after a family's dog was beaten and burned to death on August 18, 2023. Leon Neal/Getty

Newsweek reached out via email and Facebook on Sunday to HPD and the HHS for comment.

Additional details such as Lucky's breed and age were not available at the time of publication. It's also unclear exactly what time the horrific incident occurred or how long Lucky was on fire before he was discovered by his owners.

HHS told local media that whoever set Lucky on fire appeared to have used an accelerant to commit the act, the local outlet reports.

Humane society officials provided an update on Lucky's condition and said that despite "efforts to try and save him, the dog who was burned alive and beaten Friday passed away overnight from burn shock and organ failure," according to a statement obtained by KPRC.

Both HHS and the HPD are investigating Lucky's case and searching for the person responsible.

"Houston Humane Society is committed to assisting in achieving justice in this case," the HHS statement reads. "The Houston Police Department would like a plea to the public for information that would lead to identifying who or what is responsible for this gruesome act."

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call the Animal Cruelty Task Force at 832-927-PAWS.