News

Texas Family's Dog Killed After Being Beaten, Set on Fire: Police

By
News Dogs Animals Animal cruelty Animal Abuse

When two Texas dog owners went outside on Friday morning, they found their pet engulfed in flames and severely beaten, according to local authorities.

Police in Houston, Texas, are searching for information that will help lead them to those responsible for torturing the dog, resulting in his death hours later, local media outlets reported.

Police were called to a home in the city's Kashmere Gardens neighborhood at roughly 4 a.m. Friday by the dog's owners, who said that they had found their pet, Lucky, on fire and critically beaten, the Houston Police Department (HPD) told local media.

As soon as HPD officers arrived on the scene, they rushed the dog to the Houston Humane Society (HHS) for emergency treatment. Veterinary staff determined that Lucky had suffered severe burns on his body, especially to his mouth, in addition to extreme bruising consistent with intentional blunt-force trauma, according to officials with the HHS. Lucky also had abrasions on his nails compatible with trying to escape during the abuse, the HHS told KTRK.

Texas Dog Beaten and Burned
A Staffordshire Bull Terrier recovers from surgery in Battersea Dogs & Cats Home's new Veterinary Hospital and Centre of Excellence on October 7, 2016 in London, England. Texas police are investigating after a family's dog was beaten and burned to death on August 18, 2023. Leon Neal/Getty

Newsweek reached out via email and Facebook on Sunday to HPD and the HHS for comment.

Additional details such as Lucky's breed and age were not available at the time of publication. It's also unclear exactly what time the horrific incident occurred or how long Lucky was on fire before he was discovered by his owners.

HHS told local media that whoever set Lucky on fire appeared to have used an accelerant to commit the act, the local outlet reports.

Humane society officials provided an update on Lucky's condition and said that despite "efforts to try and save him, the dog who was burned alive and beaten Friday passed away overnight from burn shock and organ failure," according to a statement obtained by KPRC.

Both HHS and the HPD are investigating Lucky's case and searching for the person responsible.

"Houston Humane Society is committed to assisting in achieving justice in this case," the HHS statement reads. "The Houston Police Department would like a plea to the public for information that would lead to identifying who or what is responsible for this gruesome act."

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call the Animal Cruelty Task Force at 832-927-PAWS.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC