News

Texas Fire Videos Show Smoke Billowing Into Sky As People Urged To Evacuate

By
News Texas Fire Video Wildfires

Texas residents have been urged to evacuate after a large fire broke out in Walker County.

The fire started at 1 p.m. local time on Friday and was only 10 percent contained as of Saturday morning, according to the latest update on Texas A&M Forest Incident Viewer. The blaze has burned over 1,200 acres, according to officials.

The fire was named by authorities as the Game Preserve Fire, writes FOX 26, and was burning on Lost Indian Camp Road off FM 247. The road was partially closed by officials.

In a notice shared on social media the Walker County Office of Emergency Management recommended that everyone within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road should evacuate.

ROAD CLOSURE: The Game Reserve Fire has forced the closure of Interstate 45 in the North & Southbound lanes at Spur 67 to Mile Marker 118 in...

A video shared by the television channel shows a huge cloud of thick dark smoke billowing in the sky, while clips shared on social media show fire burning through a forest.

Firefighters are trying to contain the raging fire, building containment lines and patrolling the area into Saturday morning, when additional crew from all across the state arrived on the scene.

Fire Texas
In this picture: Members of the Hays County Emergency Service Districts and the Kyle and Buda Fire Departments look on as a helicopter prepares to drop water on a wildfire during an excessive heat warning on August 08, 2023 in Hays County, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC