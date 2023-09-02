Texas Fire Videos Show Smoke Billowing Into Sky As People Urged To Evacuate

Texas residents have been urged to evacuate after a large fire broke out in Walker County.
The fire started at 1 p.m. local time on Friday and was only 10 percent contained as of Saturday morning, according to the latest update on Texas A&M Forest Incident Viewer. The blaze has burned over 1,200 acres, according to officials.
The fire was named by authorities as the Game Preserve Fire, writes FOX 26, and was burning on Lost Indian Camp Road off FM 247. The road was partially closed by officials.
In a notice shared on social media the Walker County Office of Emergency Management recommended that everyone within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road should evacuate.
A video shared by the television channel shows a huge cloud of thick dark smoke billowing in the sky, while clips shared on social media show fire burning through a forest.
Firefighters are trying to contain the raging fire, building containment lines and patrolling the area into Saturday morning, when additional crew from all across the state arrived on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.