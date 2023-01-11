Texas Football Players Sick After 300 Push-Ups Demand, Coach Put on Leave

A high school football coach in Texas has been placed on leave for reportedly asking some of his players to do 300 push-ups, or more, within an hour. Parents of the players tasked with the simple exercise on Friday came forward Monday saying their children became ill and some even hospitalized.

The Rockwall Independent School District (RISD) sent a letter to parents on Tuesday that coach John Harrell at Rockwall Heath High School told players during an afternoon athletics period they "were required to perform multiple push-ups."

Some of the student-athletes who became ill during the requirement of 300-plus push-ups during the 60-minute span have the condition called rhabdomyolysis (rhabdo), according to WFAA, the ABC affiliate based in Dallas.

"Please know the District immediately implemented measures to address the situation and provide support for our students," RISD stated in its letter.

Rhabdo is a condition where a breakdown of muscle tissue can release damaging proteins into the bloodstreams.

The school district has hired an outside party to investigate the exercise in class and deem whether there was any connection to those who were sick or hospitalized. RISD has also said Harrell was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Rockwall Heath High School said its athletic trainer on campus was able to diagnose some of the symptoms of athletes, and that other athletes should get checked if they have any of the following:

Unable to bend or extend your arms

Unable to lift arms above your head

Dark urine (tea or cola colored)

Sharp arm pain

Other symptoms could be stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, confusion, loss of consciousness or lack of urinating, according to the CDC.

"Anyone can get rhabdo, but workers in many different occupations have a higher chance of developing rhabdo," the CDC reports on its website. "Early treatment can prevent serious medical problems and increase your chances of a quick recovery and return to work without any lasting negative health effects."

RISD continued with its statement.

"Student safety is a top priority for Rockwall ISD and we will continue to take immediate and appropriate measures in the best interests of our students as we address the situation," Rockwall Heath stated in its letter.

Rockwall Heath is part of the east Dallas suburbs and has been a strong high school program over the last decade. The Hawks went 7-5 last season, with its second-round playoff loss to eventual Class 6A Division II state champion DeSoto,

Rockwall Heath went 11-2 the previous season and 10-3 in the Covid season of 2020 after going 5-5 in the 2019 season.