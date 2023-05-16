News

Texas Homeowner Fatally Shoots Armed Burglar After Taking His Gun: Police

By
News Crime Police Shooting Gun Violence

A Texas homeowner managed to shoot an armed burglar after taking control of his gun, according to police.

Harrison County officers raced to a home in Hallsville following reports of a shooting at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12.

Sheriff Brandon J. Fletcher said the shooting was a result of "borrowing some money" that escalated to "aggravated robbery gone wrong," according to ABC-affiliate KLTV.

When officers arrived they found the homeowner standing outside the house and they cooperated with the investigation.

Stock image of a police car
Stock image of a police car. The homeowner shot and killed the victim in an act of self-defense. Getty

Police later found William Joseph Feazell, 40, dead in the kitchen and the investigation found that he had started the incident that ultimately led to his death.

Fletcher told the network only one gun was involved in the fatal shooting and that it belonged to Feazell. The homeowner managed to get control of the gun during the robbery attempt and fatally shot Feazell.

Several shots were fired during the robbery attempt but no one else sustained injuries, KLTV reported.

Harrison County police are continuing to carry out an investigation into the moments that led up to the shooting.

Newsweek has contacted Fletcher for comment via email.

There have been 406 recorded instances this year where guns were used defensively, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the country.

The database found that 23 suspects had been killed in defensive use shootings in Texas since January 1 this year.

Across the U.S. there have been 15,783 total gun violence deaths, although the overwhelming majority of those are classed as suicide and homicide, with 8,976 and 6,807 instances respectively.

In Texas, self-defense is defined by the state's penal code which says "a person is justified in using force against another when and to the degree the actor reasonably believes the force is immediately necessary to protect the actor against the other's use or attempted use of unlawful force."

According to the Shouse California Law Group, people can only claim self-defense in Texas if they:

  • Only use the minimum amount of force necessary for self-defense,
  • Reasonably believe that force was necessary to stop someone else's use of unlawful force,
  • Did not provoke the attack, and
  • Were not engaged in a crime.

There have been numerous instances where people have shot burglars in cases of self-defense across the U.S.

In 2022, a California homeowner, who was not named by police, shot a burglar dead inside his house.

Fontana police said the man came outside and surrendered to them and told them that the man who was shot was still inside.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC