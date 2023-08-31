Tech & Science

Texas Lake Water Level Plummets to Unprecedented Low As Drought Rages On

By
Tech & Science Texas Drought Weather Water

The water level at a Texas lake has plummeted to an unprecedented low as drought conditions continue.

Canyon Lake, in Comal County, has a water level of 892.65 feet, according to Water Data for Texas. The last time the lake came anywhere close to this level was in September 2009, when the water level dropped to 892.68 feet, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told local news outlet KSAT.

Water levels at the lake have been declining over the last few months, falling to 894.70 feet in July. They have slowly been inching towards the record-low level ever since.

When the reservoir is full, its water level stands at 909 feet.

Canyon lake
A photo shows Canyon Lake in Comal County, Texas. The water level at the lake has plummeted to an unprecedented low as drought conditions continue. Wirestock/Getty

The record low is causing concern and shows how Texas is suffering under drought conditions. The latest figures from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that 62.10 percent of the state is experiencing severe drought. While the state is no stranger to dry conditions, recent years have witnessed particularly low levels of rainfall and the lack of precipitation means that water resources are being used faster than they can be replenished.

Declining water levels have also been caused by evaporation due to extreme heat and over-consumption of water.

"Over this summer, we've observed (and continue to observe) a significant drawdown of available water storage due to excessive grass watering and landscape irrigation," Larry Jackson, the director of customer service and communications for Texas Water Company told local outlet MySA.

The Texas Water Company provides water to Comal and Blanco counties. Around 65 percent of the water comes from Canyon Lake, meaning the decline in water levels are concerning.

There are a total of three water treatment plats in the area but one is not in operation because of the lack of water, MySA reported.

As drought worsens, officials are looking to cut back on water usage, to ensure better conservation for the area.

"Water is a finite and invaluable resource that is integral not just for life but for the continued social and economic development of the communities we serve. We always encourage all customers to adopt water conservation practices in their daily lives," Lindsey Campbell of the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority told MySA.

"Every drop counts, so even simple measures like fixing leaks and implementing drought-tolerant landscaping can make a big difference," she said.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Texas drought? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
Better Planet (Mondays)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC