Texas Power Outage Map, Update as Big Freeze Affects Over 400,000 People

The latest map from the Power Outage U.S. shows thousands across the state of Texas are without power due to wintry weather conditions.

According to the map, customers of Austin Energy and Oncor have been impacted the hardest.

Of the 543,138 customers of Austin Energy tracked by the website, 152,108 are currently without power, and of the 3,896,445 Oncor customers, 141,550 do not have power.

The counties most impacted by the power outage are in the east and central east areas, according to the map. However, some of the western counties have also been impacted, notably Culberson and Brewster.

Texas is one of the many southern states that have recently been impacted by severe wintry weather. Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennesee, Kentucky and West Virginia were also warned of storm-like conditions over the coming days.

These affected states were warned of an increase in sleet, snow and ice as the National Weather Service called the storm "extensive and dangerous."

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.