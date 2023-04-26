Texas Republican Pushing for Private Security in Schools Raises Questions

The motives of Texas House state representative Tony Tinderholt in approving a bill that would increase private security in the state's schools were brought into question by Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett, who pointed out that the Republican is a partner at a private security company.

On Tuesday, the Texas House gave final approval to a bill on armed security officers in schools, which will release significant investment for local institutions to improve their safety. According to House Bill 3 (HB3), introduced in response to the Uvalde tragedy of last May, each school district in Texas must ensure that at least one security officer carrying a handgun is present during regular school hours at each district campus.

The bill, which passed the Texas House 119-25 and is now headed to the Senate, was approved with an amendment filed by Tinderholt, a retired military officer, which allows contracts with private security companies.

Children are seen during a demonstration of linking arms in support of gun control laws sponsored by Voices for a Safer Tennessee near Vanderbilt University on April 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Mass shootings continue to plague the U.S. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Hackett, a communications strategist and senior adviser to Julian Castro—a former San Antonio mayor and member of the Barack Obama's cabinet between 2014 and 2017—and the political action group Bold Progressive, tweeted on Tuesday: "Yesterday the Texas House passed a bill to put armed officers at every school in the state—but @reptinderholt inserted an amendment to allow contracts with private security, instead of police."

He added, sharing a screenshot from Tinderholt's LinkedIn profile: "Turns out Tinderholt is senior partner at a private security company."

According to Tinderholt's LinkedIn page, the Republican is a "senior partner" at Tier One Holding, LCC. On the official website of the company, Dallas-headquartered Tier One says it offers "security solutions for our modern world."

The information on LinkedIn in available to the public and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Tinderholt. Newsweek has contacted his office and the Texas House Democrats for comment by email and approached Sawyer Hackett via Twitter.

Social media users responded with mixed reactions to Hackett's tweet, with some critical of Tinderholt and others raising the point that a conflict of interest would only be relevant if the company Tinderholt works for were to be awarded a contract in the future.

Under HB3, school employees—including teachers—would receive incentives to get certified to carry a weapon and silent panic buttons will be installed in every classroom. Democratic Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos brought an amendment that would have barred teachers from being armed on campus, which failed during discussions.

While the bill passed with overwhelming support from the state House, state senator Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat, complained that Republican lawmakers aren't doing enough to help pass "meaningful gun safety legislation."

Talking to reporters in Austin on Tuesday, he said: "We can start where we can start [...] eliminating the AR15s, universal background orders and extreme risk protective orders. This isn't rocket science, it's easy. But they don't want to do it."