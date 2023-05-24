Texas Republicans' Power to Overturn Elections Faces One Final Hurdle

Two bills that would target the administration of elections in Harris County, Texas, passed the state's House of Representatives on Tuesday, clearing a path for them to be signed by the governor.

The proposed legislation—which had already been passed by the state Senate earlier in May—would grant the Texas secretary of state, who is appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, the authority to overturn elections in the state's largest county if 2 percent or more of polling stations ran out of ballot papers for more than an hour.

The bills were tabled after 26 locations out of 782 (3.3 percent) in Harris County ran out of ballot paper during the 2022 midterms—which some Texas Republicans say cost them races. Democrats won five of the nine congressional contests in the county in November.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference on March 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Two bills targeting the administration of elections in Harris County are headed for his desk to be signed, but could face legal challenges. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

However, the bills could face a legal challenge before they become law. Harris County's Democratic attorney, Christian Menefee, said on Tuesday: "We cannot and will not allow the state to illegally target Harris County."

Senate Bill (SB) 1993 calls for the secretary of state to order a new election if they have "good cause to believe" that additional ballots were not received in time, and gives them the same authority as a district court.

While the text of the legislation does not specifically mention Harris County, it would grant the secretary of state the power to overturn election results in counties with populations of more than 2.7 million.

Harris is the largest county in Texas, with nearly 4.7 million residents, and the only one to meet this requirement. The second-largest, Dallas County, has 2.6 million residents. Harris County has leaned Democratic in every presidential election since 2008.

Meanwhile, SB 1750 abolishes the post of county election commissioner in counties with a population greater than 3.5 million and compels them to hand over "all powers and duties" to the county tax assessor-collector and county clerk on September 1. Both are elected positions and are currently filled by Democrats.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Texas house approved SB 1933 by 81 votes to 59, while SB 1750 was approved by 81 to 62 votes.

Republican state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, who authored both bills, described the votes as a "MAJOR VICTORY for Harris County voters." He added: "Both bills passing means the botched 2022 elections in Harris County shouldn't happen again."

Republican state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, who authored both bills, described the votes as a "MAJOR VICTORY for Harris County voters." He added: "Both bills passing means the botched 2022 elections in Harris County shouldn't happen again."

The two bills will now be sent to Abbott's desk to sign. The Texas governor has previously signaled his support for the legislation.

"Republican legislators are again targeting Harris County, singling us out to score cheap political points," Menefee wrote in a statement on Tuesday. He said that the bills set a "dangerous precedent" that would "lead to more attempts to remove local officials."

"I want to be clear: this fight is not over," he added. "We are evaluating our legal options and expect to share more later this week."

Newsweek approached Menefee's office and a representative of Bettencourt via email for comment on Wednesday.