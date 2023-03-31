Texas Republicans Pranked During Transgender Debate

Texas lawmakers hearing public testimony over a bill targeting doctors offering gender-affirming treatment to trans youths were taken aback on March 29 when an anonymous prankster put several suggestive fake names on the list for public comment.

A video of the hearing shared on Twitter by trans rights advocate Erin Reed shows how the Texas House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence was temporarily derailed as the chair called a series of clearly fake names for public comment after hearing a teacher criticize the anti-trans proposed legislation.

In Texas, residents have the right to voice their opinion on various pieces of legislation.

Jeff Leach pictured in 2018 at the LBJ Future Forum. Leach was pranked during a House committee hearing on Wednesday. LBJ Library photo by Jay Godwin

"Is there a Connie Lingus here? What about Anita Dickenmee? Or Holden Middick? Ok, are any three of those people here?" Republican Rep. Jeff Leach, who was presiding over the public testimony period for the bill and several other pieces of legislation, asked the room.

"Okay, you had your moment. Hope you enjoy it," Leach concluded, as the room exploded into roaring laughter.

The Republican said that the prank was actually welcome.

"In the midst of the rough and tumble of politics and policy-making, it's good to know we can still laugh and smile together," Leach told Mediaite in a comment published the day after. "If me being the brunt of a joke is what it takes to remind people of that – then I'm okay with it. And though they weren't able to attend last night's hearing, I look forward to meeting Connie, Holden and Anita one day soon."

A similar prank occurred at the Florida House last month, when the state's Republican Rep. Will Robinson Jr. called out for "Anita Dick" and "Holden Hiscock."

Texas is one of the GOP-led states where Republican lawmakers have recently pushed a growing wave of anti-LGBT and anti-transgender bills, which often target trans youths specifically by restricting their access to gender-affirming care, bathrooms and school sports teams.

In the southern state, Republican lawmakers are trying to pass SB8, an education bill that would ban discussions over sexual orientation and gender identity in school and force schools to notify parents of any change in their child's mental, emotional or physical health. The bill was cleared on March 28 by the Senate Education Committee.

Another anti-trans bill, SB 1029, was introduced by the state in February and would ban public funding for "gender modifications and treatments" and forbid some health plans from providing "coverage for a gender modification procedure." The bill would also increase legal liability for health professionals providing gender-affirming care.

Newsweek emailed Leach's team for comment.