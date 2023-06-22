U.S.

Texas Tornado Videos Show Mass Destruction After 'Monster' Storm

By
U.S. Texas Tornado National Weather Service Weather

Three people are reported to have been killed when a powerful tornado tore through the small north Texas town of Matador on Wednesday, causing widespread devastation.

Photos and video shared on social media show overturned vehicles, debris scattered across roads and multiple damaged or destroyed buildings.

Power remains out across the town, with Matador Mayor Pat Smith reporting "a whole lot of damage," and warning there could be more dead or injured who are yet to be discovered.

F-3 Tornado
A file photo of the F-3 tornado touched down near the town of Scarth, MB resulting in two deaths and property damage to one Farm Yard, August 2020. Three people are reported to have been killed when a tornado hit Matador in Texas on Wednesday. Jordan Carruthers/iStock / Getty Images Plus

The storm hit Matador, a town of around 600 people, at about 8 p.m., according to National Weather Service lead meteorologist Matt Ziebell, who is based in nearby Lubbock.

Speaking to NBC News, he commented: "There was definitely a tornado. Definitely buildings and some vehicles were pretty severely damaged."

Matador Mayor Smith told The New York Times at least three people were dead, with electricity out across the town. He said rescue workers had pulled people from the rubble of destroyed buildings, adding: "It's really, really bad."

On Twitter, the fire department in Lubbock, situated around 70 miles southwest of Matador, said it had sent a heavy rescue team to support relief efforts, adding: "Our hearts and prayers are with the communities affected by this disaster."

Michael Beard, a Fort Worth based photojournalist who shared several photos and a video from the scene, reported rescue workers were picking their way through the rubble of a collapsed store shortly after midnight, after "getting 911 calls from somebody saying they are still inside."

Video posted by Beard shows emergency responders picking over a number of structures in Matador, which had been reduced to scrap.

Accompanying images depict a number of buildings with their roofs blown off, and one which also appears to have lost most of one exterior wall.

Meteorologist Corbin Voges, from Amarillo, shared footage of destroyed buildings and debris strewn roads from local network ABC 7 Amarillo. He added: "Significant tornado damage in Matador, Texas this evening. Chasers are telling us that Matador needs rescue operations ASAP."

Andrew Justin, a meteorologist from Oklahoma, posted photos showing a large truck that had been badly damaged and turned on its side, alongside torn up plants and partially downed poles.

Another Twitter user, who describes himself as a "weather enthusiast" from southeast Michigan, shared a weather radar map showing Matador being hit by the storm, adding: "Monster Tornado just tore through Matador TX."

Three people were killed on June 15 when a separate tornado barreled through Perryton, in northern Texas, with state Governor Greg Abbott deploying the Texas Division of Emergency Management to coordinate the rescue operation.

Northern Ohio was hit by a series of nine tornados over the same day, though there were no reports of any injuries.

In June, two people died in another Texas tornado which hit Laguna Heights, a neighborhood on the Gulf Coast near the city of Port Isabel.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC