Texas Waiter in 'Disbelief' as Customer Leaves $18,200 Tip

A waiter has left people stunned after he shared the best tip he ever received—over $18,000.

Sharing a picture of the receipt on Reddit's r/Serverlife subreddit, u/Stripperdipper who wanted to remain anonymous told others about the incredibly generous tip.

With over 31,000 upvotes on Reddit and thousands of comments, people were amazed by the gratuity added to the already expensive food bill.

"I work at a fine dining restaurant in Texas," the server told Newsweek. "This happened back in January this year—someone was celebrating a birthday."

During the 50th-birthday meal at the restaurant, the table spent $33,557.50 on their meal. At a fine dining establishment, these large dinner bills are not so uncommon, but the waiter said he had never seen anything like the tip they received that day.

A picture of the bill for the meal that included a tip of over $18,000 for the serving staff. u/Stripperdipper/Reddit

"I have somewhat become used to getting crazy tips because it's fairly common where I work, but never anything like this," he explained. "The customer just thanked me for my service told me everything was great, after they had left I went and checked it and I stared at it for a while because I was in disbelief.

"I thought he had just written an extra zero, but when I saw the total it confirmed it."

The included gratuity on the bill was $6,200, but an additional tip section was available for customers who wanted to add to this amount.

Incredibly, the table added $12,000 to the tip amount, bringing the grand total of the whole bill to $51,757.50.

Despite it being a common practice, tipping is being shunned by some customers as people claim it is simply an excuse from employers to pay a lower base wage for tipped workers, sometimes referred to as a subminimum wage.

A recent survey by DealAid.org asked 1,050 U.S. consumers about tipping culture in America.

Of the respondents, 48.6 percent said that they felt tipping was out of control, with Gen Z consumers being the most unhappy, at 66 percent.

One family from Ohio were recently furious after being asked to tip a cleaning crew at a vacation rental despite already paying what they considered to be a huge amount for their stay.

The waiter didn't keep the entire tip, but after splitting with his colleagues was left with approximately $10,000.

In the more than 3,000 comments, people were stunned by the tip.

"The idea that someone can drop 50K at dinner is a hard one for me to wrap my head around," said Reddit user Beneficial-Bug-1969.

While Sufficient_Result268 joked: "I am apparently working at the wrong places."

"Bro that grand total is someone's annual salary," said wilde_flower.

While chloedubisch wrote: "Seeing enough money to change the entire course of my life on a tip line is perhaps a bit jarring."