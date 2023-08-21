Neighbors Save Texas Woman's Home After Lawn Catches Fire in Shocking Clip

With a Red Flag Warning issued across a large part of Texas, and temperatures pushing 105 degrees Fahrenheit, a high volume of wildfire activity is expected to continue across the state.

One woman who unfortunately fell victim to the fires was Sarah Sikorski, who posted a video of her grass on fire on TikTok, which garnered over 16.4 million views.

"This Texas dry heat ain't no joke!," reads the text. Sikorski filmed the fire, which she claims began spontaneously, on a security camera, and revealed that her neighbors extinguished the blaze before it damaged her house.

Texas wildfires. A woman recently avoided disaster when her neighbors extinguished a wildfire on her front lawn during a period of extreme weather across the state. Gilitukha/Getty Images

"Fire weather watch or red flag warning is issued when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions supports extreme fire danger," the Texas A&M Forest Service said. "This alerts local land management branches about the onset, or possible onset, of serious weather and fuel moisture conditions that could cause rapid or dramatic increases in wildfire activity."

"Through Monday, a very high volume of wildfire activity is expected to continue for a broad area of Texas due to extremely dry vegetation, intense heat and dry conditions," it continued, adding that there are currently five active wildfires across Texas.

On Sunday, the Texas A&M Forest Service Tweeted that it had responded to "16 wildfires for 256 acres burned."

There are ways to minimize the risk of grass fires and their spread.

The City of Austin government department offered these tips for preventing grass fires:

"Don't throw cigarette or cigar butts on the ground or out of a vehicle. Dispose of them properly and make sure they are completely extinguished.

"Do not burn trash, leaves or brush outdoors; there is a permanent burn ban in the City of Austin and during certain times of the year bans are implemented in many outlying areas.

"Keep a 30-foot "safety zone" surrounding the home clear of brush and cedar, especially for those living in a woodland area. Grass should be cut short in this area as well. For homes that sit on a steep slope, the safety zone should be increased accordingly.

"Stack firewood at least 15 feet and uphill from the home.

"Rake leaves, cut off dead limbs and twigs, and mow grass regularly. Cut tree limbs within 15 feet of the ground and remove dead branches that extend over the roof.

"Keep a shovel, bucket of water, fire extinguisher, or other fire suppression tools on hand."

Some users questioned the validity of the video with one user asking "What were the little explosions in the beginning?"

Another replied: "On the edge. Yes, looks like someone was actually throwing fireworks over there which would make more sense. Grass can't spontaneously combust."

Another user commented: "That's one reason people in AZ have rocks and desert landscape. Dry heat is no joke and most people don't give it the credit it deserves!"

Newsweek has reached out to Sikorski via TikTok for comment.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.