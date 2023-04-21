Theme parks crack down on unsupervised teens

Several theme parks across the country are imposing a new chaperone policy for unsupervised teens as a result of misconduct in recent years.

Valleyfair, an amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota, decided to implement a policy that requires evening guests age 15 and younger to be accompanied by someone who is 21 or older, local news station KARE 11 reported, after seeing a rise in disorderly behavior. Teens are required to follow the chaperone policy, which will go into effect May 13, if they want to enter the park or stay there after 4 p.m. local time. Under the new policy, adults will be required to show a valid ID at the entrance.

The policy, which applies to single-day ticket and season pass holders, also stipulates that adults will not be allowed to chaperone more than 10 guests.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Valleyfair continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food," Valleyfair said in a statement cited by KARE 11. "Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come."

Valleyfair's new policy comes amid widespread efforts by theme parks to control a spike in crime on their premises. A 2019 study by some researchers at the University of Texas at Dallas suggested that more crime happens near major theme parks near bars, restaurants and hotels. Researchers analyzed crime data in and around Universal Studios Florida in Orlando to determine how frequent robberies, burglaries and aggravated assaults occurred near the park. The study revealed that such crime is more likely to happen in neighborhoods close to the park.

Valleyfair Amusement Park is pictured on September 6, 2022, in Shakopee, Minnesota. Several theme parks across the country are imposing a new chaperone policy for unsupervised teens as a result of misconduct in recent years. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Kings Island park in Mason, Ohio, is also rolling out a chaperone policy starting Saturday after seeing a rise in "unruly and inappropriate behavior," according to the park's website. Under the new policy, park guests age 15 and younger should be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old with a valid ID if they wish to enter the park after 4 p.m. local time. Like Valleyfair's policy, Kings Island's new rule allows a chaperone to accompany only 10 guests. Teens and children violating the policy could be asked to leave the park.

Violence has struck Kings Island and its affiliated sites in the past two years, including a stabbing and several burglaries, according to local news station WCPO 9. In another incident, a 17-year-old stole a gun and bullets and climbed a fence in an attempt to enter Kings Island, according to authorities.

Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri, already applied its own chaperone policy on April 15 after a fight broke out between 100 to 150 teens at the park this month, according to local news station KMBC 9 News. The new policy applies to 15-year-olds and younger.

"For decades, Worlds of Fun has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of homegrown experiences and immersive entertainment. Millions of guests have counted on us for wholesome family fun, and we're committed to keeping that promise going forward," the park said in an update posted on Facebook.

A Clay County sheriff's office spokesperson recently told KMBC 9 that none of the teens involved in the fight at the park "appeared to be accompanied by an adult." Police worked to clear the park at the time, but more fights still broke out, with some moving to the parking lots.

A deputy who tried to escort a group of teens out of the park was punched in the face by a teen girl who refused to leave, according to KMBC 9. The teen was arrested, then released to her parents.

World of Fun's code of conduct has also been updated to include a ban on video recordings of other guests after a video of the massive fight circulated among the public, according to the news outlet.

The ban includes "Unsolicited photographing or video recording that disrupts a guest's experience or interferes with park operations," the policy read, according to the park's website.

Newsweek has reached out via email to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions for comment.