Theophilus London Missing: What His Recent Instagram Posts Reveal

The family of rapper Theophilus London is pleading for information after he was officially reported missing this week.

In a statement, the family said no one had heard from London since July 2022 in Los Angeles, though the Los Angeles Police Department said he was last seen on October 15, 2022. The musician has not updated his social media profiles since early July, though he seemingly last updated his Instagram Stories on July 29, 2022.

The LAPD has published details of the missing persons police report that was filed on Tuesday. London's family members reportedly traveled to Los Angeles from Trinidad and Tobago this week in an attempt to help find him.

London, 35, is a rapper who's collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, and has released three studio albums, the latest of them in January 2020. He's also collaborated with Kanye West, Tame Impala, Travis Scott, Ellie Goulding, Big Boi and more.

London's cousin Mikhail Noel wrote a public plea on his Instagram account. "Theo, we will find you. Your family and friends love you, we need you. We want you to be here with us in our presence. We are looking for you to bring you home."

Noel continued under his Instagram account @iamdjkellz, "To anyone who knows anything, please reach out to me through DM or contact the LAPD. Any and all information is appreciated to help us find our loved one, Theo."

His family suggested they had not heard from him since July, which was the last time he updated his own Instagram account. The last post London put on his Instagram grid was of Burna Boy wearing some exclusive "Signature Theophilus Bebey Boots." After that, he had also updated his Instagram stories with images of him performing in unspecified locations.

The latest Instagram Story saved to his profile was published on July 29, 2022 showing him standing by some DJ decks and on the dance floor. He may have published another story since then but it has not been saved to his profile, and has since expired.

The appeal for information about his whereabouts is already unearthing new information. While his family say they have not heard from him since July, another Instagram user messaged London's cousin Noel with information, and also shared his account on his own Instagram story.

The account named @zimversusdib tagged Noel and wrote, "I was last with him and heard from him on September 12. I hit your DM We gotta find him!!"

In a statement, the LAPD appealed for help from the public in finding London.

"On October 15, 2022, around 12 p.m., London was last seen in the 'Skid Row' area of Los Angeles. The person reporting and Theophilus' family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022. London has not been seen since and his family is concerned," an LAPD spokesperson said.

"Theophilus is described as male, Black with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Theophilus has a birth mark near his left eyebrow.

A statement released by London's family included an appeal from his father, Lary Moses London. "Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son," Lary Moses said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Theophilus London, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.