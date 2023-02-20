Is There Mail on Presidents Day? USPS, FedEx, UPS Post Office Opening Hours

Presidents' Day is a U.S. federal holiday observed on the third Monday of every February. This year, the day falls on February 20.

The federal holiday is also known as Washington's Birthday. It was initially to celebrate the birth of George Washington, the country's first president, on February 22, 1732. Just months after Washington's death in 1799, people celebrated his birth, becoming a day of remembrance. In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation declaring February 22 a day of celebration honoring Washington.

Washington's birthday was celebrated long before Congress declared it a federal holiday in 1885.

Washington's birthday became known as Presidents' Day in the late 1960s, when Congress proposed a measure known as the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which sought to shift several federal holidays from specific dates to Mondays, to allow for extended weekends.

The Act also included a provision to combine the celebration of Washington's birthday with President Lincoln's, which fell on February 12. Lincoln's birthday had been a state holiday in places including Illinois. The Act was ratified under President Richard Nixon, with the holiday being called Presidents' Day.

The federal holiday means that many government offices and some private businesses will be closed, but what about mail services? Newsweek will look at the hours and delivery information for the U.S. Postal Service and other couriers on Presidents' Day 2023.

U.S Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) observes 11 official holidays annually, including Presidents' Day.

Normal services will resume on Tuesday, February 21. Expect delays if you are due post on February 20.

These are the remaining USPS holidays for 2023:

Memorial Day: Monday, May 29

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Monday, June 19

Independence Day: Tuesday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 4

Columbus Day: Monday, October 9

Veterans Day: Saturday, November 11

Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 23

Christmas: Monday, December 25

FedEx

FedEx Express will be operating on a modified service, as well as FedEx Ground Economy, according to the company's website.

Deliveries may be delayed for this service because of the USPS observation of Presidents' Day, the company said.

However, all of the other services will be operating as normal, including FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Freight, FedEx Office, FedEx SameDay City, FedEx Custom Critical, and FedEx Trade Networks.

The FedEx Custom Critical service operates 24/7, 365 days a year.

UPS

All UPS services will be operating as normal on Presidents' Day, according to the courier service's 2023 holiday schedule.

The UPS Express Critical service operates 24/7, 365 days a year.