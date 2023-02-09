These Are the Public's Favorite Bets for Super Bowl 57

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports-betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is now just four days away. With the week-long hiatus after the conference championships, the public has had ten full days to wager on the biggest game of the year.

Where is the public putting its money for the 2023 Super Bowl? Let's run through some of the betting splits.

Public Loves Eagles -1.5

The spread for this game opened at Philadelphia -1 and was then bet up as high as -2. It's settled in at Philadelphia -1.5, and the public is all over the favorite.

The public-betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook show that, as of Wednesday night, 71% of the betting handle (i.e. all of the money bet against the spread) has been on the Eagles to cover as 1.5-point favorites. They also have a huge advantage in terms of wagers placed: 69% of the ATS tickets are on Philadelphia -1.5.

Mahomes Over 1.5 Touchdowns Is Being Hammered

The public's favorite player prop for Super Bowl 57 is Patrick Mahomes to throw over 1.5 touchdowns at -220 odds (meaning bettors would have to wager $220 to win $100).

Mahomes has thrown two TD passes in each of the first two playoff games this season and six of his past seven games dating back to the regular season. He was only held to one TD pass in five of 19 games, combined, and was not held without a TD pass all season.

The public is also putting a lot of money on Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell to go over 19.5 rushing yards. Gainwell played a very secondary role to Miles Sanders throughout the regular season - Sanders had 1,269 yards on 259 attempts while Gainwell had just 240 yards on 53 attempts while playing a full 17 games - but in the playoffs the backup has emerged as a 1B option.

Gainwell has piled up 160 rushing yards in the first two playoff games (112 vs. NYG and 48 vs. SF) for the run-heavy Eagles, actually outgaining Sanders (132). His over/under of 19.5 suggests oddsmakers see him returning to more of his regular-season role.

Public Not Sold on Travis Kelce Dominating

In what has been billed as the Battle of the Kelces - between Kansas City tight end Travis and Philadelphia center Jason - the public is fading Travis in a certain receiver prop.

DraftKings has pitted the star players at each position against each other (e.g. QB vs. QB and RB vs. RB). In the tight end battle between Kelce and the Eagles' Dallas Goedert, the public is absolutely hammering Goedert as a longshot to have more receiving yards.

The public has placed a massive 80% of the money on Goedert to have more receiving yards as a +310 underdog. A $100 bet on that prop would net a tidy $310 profit if it cashes.

The splits for the receiving-yards handicap are even more pronounced. Getting 36.5 yards in this head-to-head prop, Goedert has garnered 92% of the handle on only 65% of the wagers, which means the average wager on Goedert is significantly bigger than the average wager on Kelce.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.