Things Puppy Doberman Learned From Golden Retriever Brother Melts Hearts

A puppy named Moki has melted hearts online after her owner shared a video listing all the things she's learned from her older brother.

In the post, shared on TikTok on Tuesday under the username Mokithedobie, the pets' owner explains that her Doberman puppy has learned some behaviors from the older golden retriever, including cuddling with her and walking with their dad.

The video comes with a caption that says: "Things our puppy Doberman has learnt from our golden retriever. Give good pets. Walk nice with dad. Cuddle close to mum." Followed by: "A wholesome Moki moment." It features the pets illustrating the caption.

A file photo of a doberman puppy with an inset of a golden retriever. The internet was left in tears by a doberman puppy learning how to behave from her golden retriever brother. Getty Images

According to Psychology Today, dogs watch other dogs and try to gather useful information from their observations, and they will often model the behavior if it brings rewards. Puppies may learn from older dogs.

It suggests that dogs learn commands more easily when they are shown by experienced dogs who already know how to perform them. It cited a report carried out by Anna Scandurra and the Department of Biology at the University of Naples.

"The results were interesting and unambiguous. Of the dogs who observed a demonstrator dog, 62.5% performed the task correctly in the test phase, as compared to only 23.5% of the dogs who did not get to observe the demonstration," the website states.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 123,100 views and almost 5,000 likes.

One user, jubeiblu15, commented: "doberman dad 8half months old best dogs in the world but do love all dogs." And Moose the Tripawd said: "The pets, so wholesome."

Mackenzie wrote: "So precious." And Carrie added: "so cute! explains why all 3 dogs were adopted for my husband and I am all 3s 'person'. my oldest bonded to me and other 2 followed."

Newsweek reached out to Mokithedobie for comment.

